Brenden Kotyk Named Interim Head Coach

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today they have relieved Ryan Blair of his duties as head coach and director of hockey operations effective immediately. Assistant coach Brenden Kotyk will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season and Ryan Bourque will serve as interim assistant coach.

"It has been a very challenging season and it is time for a change," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We would like to thank Ryan for his hard work with the South Carolina Stingrays organization over the past three years and wish him nothing but the best."

Blair served as an assistant coach during the 2019-20 campaign. In two years as head coach, Blair has a record of 52-50-19, however the Stingrays are currently in last place in the ECHL with a record of 18-30-6.

Kotyk, 30, began his coaching career as an assistant coach, joining the Stingrays organization last year after playing three years of professional hockey. The former defender spent the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons on the back end for the Toledo Walleye, appearing in 50 games during each campaign. The native of Regina, Saskatchewan began his pro career in 2017-18 with the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack and also spent time in the ECHL with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Bourque, 31, will begin his professional coaching career with the Stingrays after completing a nine-year professional hockey career ending after the 2019-20 season. The former forward appeared in one game for the NHL's New York Rangers and spent 585 games in the AHL with the Connecticut Whale, Hartford Wolf Pack, Hershey Bears, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, and Charlotte Checkers. Since retiring from professional hockey, Bourque has been involved in player and skill development in the Boston area.

The native of Topsfield, MA is the son of five-time Norris Trophy winner, Stanley Cup Champion, and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque.

