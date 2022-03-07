K-Wings Acquire Enforcer Collins from Admirals

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday a trade with the Norfolk. The deal sends forward Greg Betzold to the Admirals in return for forward Anthony Collins.

Collins is a 31 year old veteran that's known for his leadership, intelligence and physical play.

"Anthony Collins is one of the tougher guys in the league, but most importantly he's a team-first player," Head Coach Nick Bootland said. "His hockey IQ, mixed with natural grit, is exactly what this hockey team needs moving forward."

The 10-year-pro has played in 46 games this season with Norfolk, amassing 3 goals, 7 assists, 10 points and 66 PIMs.

"Being in the league for almost 10-years, I know exactly what the Kalamazoo Wings organization brings to the table," Anthony Collins said. "Its passion for hockey bleeds from that locker room and into the fanbase. It's a place that I'm proud to bring my family."

This was Collins' first season with the Admirals after starting the 2020-21 season with the Kansas City Mavericks. He later signed with the Birmingham Bulls of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). He had 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) and 42 total penalty minutes in 22 games with the Bulls.

The Langley, British Columbia native has played for six total teams in the ECHL (Quad City, Rapid City, Indy, Atlanta, Kansas City and South Carolina). In his ECHL career, Collins has racked up a total of 802 penalty minutes in his almost 10 year professional career.

