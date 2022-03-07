Admirals Acquire Forward Betzold from Kalamazoo

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Monday afternoon they have acquired forward Greg Betzold from the Kalamazoo Wings.

In exchange, the Admirals will send forward Anthony Collins to Kalamazoo.

Betzold, who will turn 27 on March 11, joins the Admirals after playing in 39 games with the K-Wings and posting 16 points (7g, 9a).

The West Chester, OH native is currently in his fifth season as a pro. He started in 2016-17 by playing with the Elmira Jackals and Cincinnati Cyclones. From 2017-20, Betzold suited up for the Kansas City Mavericks, playing in 131 games and registering 82 points (33g, 49a). In the 2018-19 season, he was second on the Mavericks in points (56).

The 6'3, 205-pound forward will bring much-needed size to the forward crew for Norfolk. He played four years with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League, two of those were with Admirals goaltender, Dylan Wells.

The Admirals kick off the first of three on the road this Wednesday as they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

The next Admirals home game will be Wednesday, March 16 as they take on the Reading Royals at 7:30 PM. It will be Ladies Night, presented by APEX Entertainment Virginia Beach.

