Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 6, 2025

Overall Record: 23-7-4-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 4 Wins / 7 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 31 at Cincinnati (3-2 Win)

January 3 at Fort Wayne (4-3 Win)

January 4 vs. Fort Wayne (3-0 Win)

January 5 vs. Kalamazoo (3-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 8 at Bloomington (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

January 10 vs. Bloomington (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Eight is Great: The Toledo Walleye ripped through one of the toughest weeks on their schedule this season, taking all eight possible points and have claimed 13 of 14 possible points since the Christmas break. The Fish had a strong hand with two pairs of outcomes. First, the Walleye posted come-from-behind road wins against Cincinnati on Tuesday (3-2) and Fort Wayne on Friday (4-3). The Fish came home and did not allow a single goal the rest of the weekend. Toledo picked up a pair of 3-0 shutouts over Fort Wayne on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday. The Walleye find themselves alone at the top of the ECHL, boasting 50 points. Toledo holds a three-point lead over Wheeling and Florida in the race for the Brabham Cup, while retaining a 12-point lead in the Central Division over the Iowa Heartlanders.

Eating W's: The Toledo Walleye has been scorching-hot since the holiday break. The Walleye swept a four-game week and take a four-game winning streak and a seven-game unbeaten (6-0-1) streak (12/27 - Present) into the new week.

Just A Chill Gy: Goaltender Carter Gylander has played a huge part for the Walleye as of late. The rookie started in three consecutive games (12/31 - 1/4), winning all three, including stopping 100 of 105 shots on goal (.952) and posted a shutout of the division-rival Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday, saving all 26 shots on goal, the second shutout of both the season and his pro career. Gylander's other shutout came back on 11/9/24 against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

Weekend Donuts: The Toledo Walleye posted a pair of 3-0 shutouts to finish out the weekend, blanking the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday and holding the Kalamazoo Wings scoreless on Sunday. Carter Gylander stood tall on Saturday, stopping all Fort Wayne 26 shots on goal, followed by Jan Bednar turning away all 28 Kalamazoo shots on Sunday. The shutouts marked Gylander's second of the season and as a professional, while Bednar tallied his third of the season and sixth as a pro.

Strong Swoyer: Defenseman Colin Swoyer has been stacking the points as of late. Swoyer has tallied ten points (2G, 8A) over a six-game point streak, including a four-assist effort on 12/29 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The blue-liner now has 20 points (2G, 18A) this season and is skating at +13.

Full O' Fish: The Toledo Walleye have crossed the half-century mark of their sellout streak, with Sunday's game being the 51st consecutive sellout. The sellout streak exceeds a full calendar year with the last non-sellout in the Glass City being December 3, 2023 against the Iowa Heartlanders.

Wrangling the Bison: The Toledo Walleye have an unusual week ahead. The Fish have just two games this week, playing a home-and-home series with the Bloomington Bison. The Walleye will head to Bloomington on Wednesday before coming home to host the division-rival Bison on Friday, followed by a week off until the next game.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Colin Swoyer (1G, 4A, GWG, +5)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .952 SVP)

