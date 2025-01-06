Americans Weekly

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans battle the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavs) Allen Americans battle the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: KC Mavs)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (9-17-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, play four games in five days this week starting Wednesday night at home against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans will play road games on Friday and Saturday night in Wichita, and Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Call 972-912-1000 for information on seats. TICKETS!

Last Week's Record: 1-2-0

Overall record: 9-17-5

Last Week's Results:

Tuesday, December 31st Idaho 6 at Allen 2 Final

Friday, January 3rd Allen 2 at Kansas City 5 Final

Saturday, January 4th Allen 5 at Kansas City 2 Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, January 8th, 2025

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, January 10, 2025

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, January 11, 2025

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 6:05 PM CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Sunday, January 12, 2025

Opponent: Tulsa Oilers

Time: 3:05 PM CST

Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (10) Mark Duarte

Assists - (20) Brayden Watts

Points - (32) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Assists - (11) Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman

Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts

First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Goals

Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak

Penalty Minutes - (53) Colin Jacobs

Plus/Minus - (+4) Cole Fraser

Shots on Goal - (79) Brayden Watts

Points per game (0.96) Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.919) *Luke Richardson

Goals against average (2.90) *Luke Richardson

Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells

* With Allen

Americans Notables:

- Brayden Watts recorded the second Americans Hat Trick of the season on Saturday afternoon.

- The Americans have the fewest home wins in the league (2-9-4)

- Allen is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

- Anson Thornton has the most losses in the league with 12.

- Allen is 2-5 in overtime this season.

- Allen is 6-7-3 when scoring first.

- The Americans power play ranks 11th overall at 19.8 % (18-for-91).

- The Americans penalty kills is 20th overall at 78.8 %.

- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 43-24 in the third period.

- The Americans are allowing 4.13 goals per game this season.

- Allen is 1-12-1 when trailing after the first period.

- Cole Fraser leads the Americans in plus/minus at +4.

This Week's Schedule:

Tuesday, January 7th

Practice: 10:30 AM CST

Wednesday, January 8th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST

Wichita Skate: 11:15 AM CST

Thursday, January 9th

Practice Time: TBD

Travel to Wichita

Friday, January 10th

Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST

Game at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST

Saturday, January 11th

Morning Skate: TBD

Game at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST

Travel to Tulsa after the game

Sunday, January 12th

Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST

