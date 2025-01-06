Americans Weekly
January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (9-17-5), ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, play four games in five days this week starting Wednesday night at home against the Wichita Thunder. The Americans will play road games on Friday and Saturday night in Wichita, and Sunday afternoon in Tulsa. Call 972-912-1000 for information on seats. TICKETS!
Last Week's Record: 1-2-0
Overall record: 9-17-5
Last Week's Results:
Tuesday, December 31st Idaho 6 at Allen 2 Final
Friday, January 3rd Allen 2 at Kansas City 5 Final
Saturday, January 4th Allen 5 at Kansas City 2 Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, January 8th, 2025
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center, Allen, Texas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, January 10, 2025
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 6:05 PM CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kansas
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Opponent: Tulsa Oilers
Time: 3:05 PM CST
Location: BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (10) Mark Duarte
Assists - (20) Brayden Watts
Points - (32) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (4) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Assists - (11) Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Spencer Asuchak
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Liam Gorman
Game Winning Goals - (3) Brayden Watts
First Goal - (3) Spencer Asuchak and Brayden Goals
Insurance Goals - (2) Mark Duarte and Spencer Asuchak
Penalty Minutes - (53) Colin Jacobs
Plus/Minus - (+4) Cole Fraser
Shots on Goal - (79) Brayden Watts
Points per game (0.96) Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.919) *Luke Richardson
Goals against average (2.90) *Luke Richardson
Goalie Wins - (4) Dylan Wells
* With Allen
Americans Notables:
- Brayden Watts recorded the second Americans Hat Trick of the season on Saturday afternoon.
- The Americans have the fewest home wins in the league (2-9-4)
- Allen is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.
- Anson Thornton has the most losses in the league with 12.
- Allen is 2-5 in overtime this season.
- Allen is 6-7-3 when scoring first.
- The Americans power play ranks 11th overall at 19.8 % (18-for-91).
- The Americans penalty kills is 20th overall at 78.8 %.
- Opponents are outscoring the Americans 43-24 in the third period.
- The Americans are allowing 4.13 goals per game this season.
- Allen is 1-12-1 when trailing after the first period.
- Cole Fraser leads the Americans in plus/minus at +4.
This Week's Schedule:
Tuesday, January 7th
Practice: 10:30 AM CST
Wednesday, January 8th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM CST
Wichita Skate: 11:15 AM CST
Thursday, January 9th
Practice Time: TBD
Travel to Wichita
Friday, January 10th
Morning Skate: 11:15 AM CST
Game at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST
Saturday, January 11th
Morning Skate: TBD
Game at Wichita, 6:05 PM CST
Travel to Tulsa after the game
Sunday, January 12th
Allen at Tulsa, 3:05 PM CST
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans battle the Kansas City Mavericks
(KC Mavs)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025
- Lions Sweep Three-Game Series against Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Toledo's Gylander Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Carter Gylander Named ECHLGoaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts over 9,800 Between Nye & Rainbow Ice, Hits Road this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Jake Chiasson, Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 6, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.