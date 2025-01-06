Oilers Acquire Proven Goalscorer Easton Brodzinski from Adirondack

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the acquisition of forward Easton Brodzinski from the Adirondack Thunder in exchange for forward Kishaun Gervais.

Brodzinski, 28, comes to Tulsa with 21 points (11g, 10a) in 29 games with the Allen Americans this season. Brodzinski was traded to Adirondack on New Year's Day but did not report to the Thunder.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward totals 82 points (41g, 41a) and 144 PIM in 136 ECHL games split between Allen and Jacksonville. In addition, Brodzinski has appeared in one AHL game with the Hartford Wolf Pack and was a point-per-game player for Allen in the playoffs last season, notching five points (2g, 3a) in five games. The former American has seven multi-point games this season, including two against Tulsa - scoring two goals on Nov. 21 before earning one goal and one assist the following night on Nov. 22.

"This wasn't an easy trade to make," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "But it's a trade that brings in more top end scoring and a move that improves us as a team. We wish Kishaun the best in Adirondack, but we are excited to have Easton come to Tulsa. He is a very talented player and someone we've watched a lot from his time in Allen. He's a natural goal scorer who can find the back of the net at even strength or on the power play, and he has some grit to his game. We think he will fit in well here and bring an offensive boost we need."

The Blaine, Minnesota native played five seasons with the St. Cloud State Huskies, compiling 125 points (67g, 58a) and 198 PIM in 176 NCAA games. Brodzinski was a two-time NCHC regular season champion with the Huskies and was named to the NCHC All-Rookie Team for the 2017-18 season. The newest Oiler led St. Cloud in goals in 2019-20 and 2020-21 and was teammates with former Oilers Robby Jackson and Jacob Benson.

Easton's oldest brother, Johnny, plays for the NHL's New York Rangers, while his youngest brother Bryce is in his rookie season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Michael, the second oldest Brodzinski brother, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks and played in both the AHL and ECHL before retiring in 2023. Their dad, Mike Brodzinski, played at St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota, the same two programs his four sons appeared for.

Gervais, 23, has five points (4g, 1a) in nine games for the Oilers this season, bringing his career ECHL numbers to 27 points (17g, 10a) in 61 games as an Oiler.

Before returning to Tulsa, the five-foot-nine, 165-pound winger recorded eight points (6g, 2a) in 22 games with RoKi in Finland's second division. Gervais has four points (3g, 1a) in his last four games, including one game-winning goal.

The Route 66 Blue Whales kick off the weekend hosting the Fort Wayne Komets at the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:05 p.m. The first 1000 fans will receive a free Route 66 Blue Whales bucket hat as part of the Alternate Identity Weekend festivities.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.