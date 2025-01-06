Bison Complete Trade with Rapid City
January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has acquired forward Patrick Bajkov and Zack Hoffman from the Rapid City Rush for forward Jackson Leppard and defenseman Chase Pauls.
In a separate transaction, the team has signed forward Sam Coatta to a standard ECHL player contract.
Bajkov, 27, dressed in eight games this season for the Cincinnati Cyclones registering one assist. Most recently, Bajkov skated in 20 games for Rapid City accumulating five points (one goal and four assists).
The Nanaimo, British Colombia native has played in 249 career ECHL games totaling 172 points (67 goals, 105 assists) between the Manchester Monarchs, Florida Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Reading Royals, Cyclones, and Rush.
The 6-foot, 183-pound forward led the Royals with 43 assists and 69 points in the 2021-22 season.
Hoffman, 26, skated in 32 games for the Rush this season collecting seven points (three goals and four assists).
The Newcastle, Ontario native has dressed in 155 career ECHL games collecting 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) with 162 penalty minutes between the Rush and Wichita Thunder.
The 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman skated with St. Mary's University prior to turning pro.
The Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena on Wednesday, January 8th at 7 p.m. for Elvis Presley Night featuring an impersonator of The King himself! Single-game seats are available starting as low as $20! Group pricing with benefits and suite options are also available. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
