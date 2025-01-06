Rush Receives Charles Martin and Deni Goure from Calgary Wranglers

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the Calgary Wranglers have assigned defenseman Charles Martin and forward Deni Goure to the Rush.

Martin, 26, made his American Hockey League debut on January 1st after spending the majority of December in Calgary. The 6-foot-0, 185-pound defenseman has been rock-solid for the Rush this season with eight assists in 20 games and substantial power play time. The native of Blainville, Que. Is in his third year with Rapid City- his only ECHL team- where he has skated in 81 career games.

Goure, 21, debuted with the Wranglers on January 3rd. He was recalled by Calgary on December 31st after spending the first two months of his professional career in Rapid City. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has been one of the Rush's top performers this season with 16 points in 29 games. A native of Chatham, Ont., Goure has goals in three of his last five Rush games.

