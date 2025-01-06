Rush Acquires Leppard, Pauls from Bloomington in Exchange for Hoffman, Bajkov

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has traded defenseman Zack Hoffman and forward Patrick Bajkov to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for forward Jackson Leppard and defenseman Chase Pauls.

Leppard, 24, is in his fourth ECHL season and has collected three points in 23 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward has played for Allen, South Carolina, and Bloomington, totaling 217 career games. He played alongside Rush Associate Coach Chad Costello in his rookie season in Allen, then was coached by him the following year. Leppard is a native of North Vancouver, B.C.

Pauls, 21, is a rookie defenseman with two points in 25 games for Bloomington this season. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound, right-handed shooter turned pro after a four-year career in the Western Hockey League, the majority of which came with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Pauls is a native of Osler, Sask.

Hoffman, 26, has played all 32 games with the Rush this season, scoring three goals and seven points. The native of Newcastle, Ont. is in his third ECHL season. He skated in 103 regular season games across two seasons in Rapid City.

Bajkov, 27, tallied five points in 20 Rush games after being acquired from the Cincinnati Cyclones. The forward from Nanaimo, B.C. is in his seventh professional season and fifth in the ECHL.

ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025

