Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 12

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers celebrate in IceCats jerseys

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers celebrate in IceCats jerseys(Worcester Railers HC)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-1-0 for the twelfth week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday before hosting the Royals on Friday and Saturday. Worcester won 6-5 on Tuesday, lost 4-3 on Friday in a shootout, then won 3-1 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 31 at Adirondack | 6-5 W

Worcester got the scoring started early giving themselves the 1-0 lead 2:31 into the first with a goal from Lincoln Hatten (2-0-2). Adirondack went on to score four unanswered, with goals from Andre Ghantous (1-0-1) 6:04 into the period, Ryan Francis (1-0-1) at 14:16, and T.J. Friedmann (1-0-1) 15:44 into the first. The scoring continued into the second period 2:11 into the frame when Josh Filmon (1-1-2) scored unassisted. The Railers got two back in the second with a shorthanded goal from Lincoln Hatten 10:07 into the second, followed by Mason Klee's (1-0-1) goal at 13:07 making it 4-3. Jordan Kaplan (3-1-4) finished off the second period scoring with a power play goal making it 4-4 heading into the third. Jordan Kaplan would score his second and third of the night on the power play giving Worcester a 6-4 lead. Adirondack got one back on the power play when Dylan Wendt (1-0-1) made it a one goal game during a five-minute major. The Railers would hold strong on the rest of the penalty kill, resulting in a 6-5 win.

Friday, January 3 vs. Reading Royals | 4-3 SOL

The scoring got started early tonight as Justin Gill (1-0-1) gave Worcester the lead 1-0 just 45 seconds into the first period. Shortly after Reading tied the game with a goal from Lou-Félix Denis 2:18 into the first. The Railers went on to extend their lead to 3-1 heading into the second period with goals from Anthony Callin (1-1-2) and Matt DeMelis (1-0-1). Reading scored the only two goals in the second period coming off the sticks of Jake Smith (1-1-2) and Matt Brown (1-1-2), to tie the score at 3-3 heading into the third period. Neither team was able to score in the third period leading us to overtime. Through seven minutes of overtime neither team scored the game winner, leaving it up to a shootout. It was Matt Miller who scored the winning shootout goal for Reading, giving them the 4-3 win.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Reading Royals | 3-1 W

Attendance was 8,056. It was the sixth time ever the team has broken the 8,000 mark and the Railers are a perfect 6-0-0 in those games. The triumph extended Worcester's points streak to three games. That includes two wins and a shootout loss. It is just the second time this season the Railers have picked up points in three straight games, the first time since the last week of November. The night marked the impressive Worcester debut of rookie goaltender Hugo Ollas. He stopped 31 shots. The saves were not just quantity, they were quality. Ollas never gave up the lead during several Reading surges after the Royals had reduced their deficit to 2-1 in the second period.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, January 11 @ Wheeling Nailers | 7:10 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 12 @ Wheeling Nailers | 4:10 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jordan Kaplan's three power play goals on Tuesday were the most power play goals by a single player in a single game this season.

Kaplan is tied for third in the league in power play goals with seven.

Connor Welsh leads the ECHL in power play assists with 14. Anthony Repaci is second with 13.

Connor Welsh is third in the ECHL in assists (26).

Anthony Repaci is tied for third in the ECHL in goals (19).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 13-17-1-3 on the season.

The Railers are averaging the 9th most shots in the ECHL per game at 31.50.

Worcester has the best road power play in the ECHL at 32.7%.

The Railers are averaging the seventh most penalty minutes per game at 15.21.

Saturday's crowd was the sixth largest crowd in franchise history.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.