Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears went 1-1-1 this week, coming off of a big 2-1 overtime win Saturday night over the Florida Everblades. The Solar Bears play one home game this week before heading off to Glens Falls, New York for a three-game series with the Adirondack Thunder.

Upcoming Schedule:

Tuesday, January 7 - vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7PM

Friday, January 10 - at Adirondack Thunder - 7PM

Saturday, January 11 - at Adirondack Thunder - 7PM

Sunday, January 12 - at Adirondack Thunder - 3PM

WATCH PARTY SUNDAY

Cheer on our Solar Bears at Your Pie Pizza Sunday night! Wear your Solar Bears swag and receive 2 free scoops of gelato with purchase! One lucky fan will receive a Solar Bears prize!!

6889 Eagle Watch Dr Unit 230

Orlando, FL 32822

Upcoming Watch Party Dates:

Sunday, Jan 12th vs ADK

Friday, Jan 31st vs FLA

Saturday, Feb 15th vs JAX

Saturday, April 5th vs SC

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. and Ivanhoe Park Lager House are the official pregame party locations all season long for the Orlando Solar Bears. Drop by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. at 1300 Alden Road or Ivanhoe Park Lager House at 23 N Orange Blossom Trail for all the fun before heading to Kia Center to watch the Bears!

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 14-16-5-0 (.471)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-1-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk - 29 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 13 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 17 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 123 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Djibril Touré - +9

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Monday, December 30 at Florida: 3-4 OTL

Jarrett Lee and Andrew Coxhead gave Orlando a 2-0 first period lead Monday night. Florida would get on the board in the second period, but Orlando's Brayden Low reinstated the Solar Bears two-goal heading into the third period. Florida's Ben Brar would score twice in the third period to tie the game and former Solar Bear Marc-Andre Gaudet completed the comeback with the overtime goal.

Friday, January 3 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits: 2-5 L

Three first period goals for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and a 4-0 second period lead was too much to overcome for the Orlando Solar Bears Friday night. Spencer Kersten and Aaron Luchuk each recorded multi-point games with a goal and an assist.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Florida Everblades: 2-1 W OT

Florida opened the scoring in the second period on a goal from Alex Kile to take a 1-0 lead heading into the third period. Jack Adams tied the game with an early third period goal to force overtime. In the extra period, Spencer Kersten gave the Solar Bears its first overtime win at home this season.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk recorded his 300th professional point Saturday, while on the power play. On the same assist, Luchuk passed Michael Brodzinski for most assists (35) and most points (50) on the power play in Solar Bears history.

Brayden Low appeared in his 400th ECHL game Saturday night vs. Florida.

The Solar Bears won its first game of the season at home when trailing after two periods Saturday night vs. Florida (Previous: 0-6-1-0)

Orlando is ranked first in the ECHL in home penalty killing (49/54 - 90.7%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 19 GP, 11-2-5, .920%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 33 GP, 12g-15a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 26 GP, 0g-2a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 13 GP, 6-4-3, .871%

Images from this story

