ECHL Transactions - January 6
January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 6, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Mitchell Walinski, F
Jacksonville:
Jonathan Hampton, F
Kalamazoo:
Luke Morgan, F
Wheeling:
Dalton Hunter, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica
add Easton Brodzinski, F team suspension lifted
delete Easton Brodzinski, F traded to Tulsa
delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Sam Coatta, F signed contract
delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves
delete Jason Proot, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Jackson Leppard, F traded to Rapid City
delete Chase Pauls, D traded to Rapid City
Cincinnati:
delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Idaho
Fort Wayne:
add Kabore Dunn, D acquired from Utah 1/4
add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve
delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Bakersfield
Idaho:
delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by Idaho 1/5
Indy:
add Zach Bannister, F acquired from Adirondack 1/3
Jacksonville:
add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
delete Cooper Jones, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Blake Christensen, F acquired from Tahoe 1/3
Orlando:
add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
add C.J. McGee, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve
delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete C.J. McGee, D traded to Indy
Rapid City:
delete Zack Hoffman, D traded to Bloomington
delete Patrick Bajkov, F traded to Bloomington
Savannah:
delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida
Tulsa:
delete Kishaun Gervais, F traded to Adirondack
