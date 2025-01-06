ECHL Transactions - January 6

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, January 6, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Mitchell Walinski, F

Jacksonville:

Jonathan Hampton, F

Kalamazoo:

Luke Morgan, F

Wheeling:

Dalton Hunter, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Jackson van de Leest, D assigned by Utica

add Easton Brodzinski, F team suspension lifted

delete Easton Brodzinski, F traded to Tulsa

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Sam Coatta, F signed contract

delete Danny Katic, F recalled by Chicago Wolves

delete Jason Proot, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Jackson Leppard, F traded to Rapid City

delete Chase Pauls, D traded to Rapid City

Cincinnati:

delete Mason McCarty, F traded to Idaho

Fort Wayne:

add Kabore Dunn, D acquired from Utah 1/4

add Alex Swetlikoff, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D recalled by Bakersfield

Idaho:

delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by Idaho 1/5

Indy:

add Zach Bannister, F acquired from Adirondack 1/3

Jacksonville:

add Olivier Nadeau, F assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

delete Cooper Jones, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Blake Christensen, F acquired from Tahoe 1/3

Orlando:

add Jake Chiasson, F assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

add C.J. McGee, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Avery Winslow, D placed on reserve

delete Ara Nazarian, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D traded to Indy

Rapid City:

delete Zack Hoffman, D traded to Bloomington

delete Patrick Bajkov, F traded to Bloomington

Savannah:

delete Evan Nause, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida

Tulsa:

delete Kishaun Gervais, F traded to Adirondack

