Stingrays Weekly Report- January 6

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - After picking up five out of a possible six points last week, the Stingrays now sit in second place in the South Division with 41 points. They are two points ahead of the Jacksonville Icemen and six points behind the first-place Florida Everblades. The Stingrays will be on the road for their next four games, and their next home game will be Saturday, January 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 19-9-2-1 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-1

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, December 31 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 11-3 W

The Stingrays snapped a four-game losing streak, ending 2024 on a winning note, with a decisive 11-3 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates Tuesday night at the Enmarket Arena. Erik Middendorf (2), Ryan Hofer, Micah Miller, Kyler Kupka (2), Jace Isley, Josh Wilkins, Blake Thompson, Andrew Perrott, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 21 saves.

Friday, January 3 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3-2 SOL

The Stingrays picked up one point in the ECHL standings but fell 3-2 to the Atlanta Gladiators in a shootout. Ryan Hofer and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Sunday, January 5 vs Jacksonville Icemen | 2-1 W

The Stingrays ended the week on a high note, defeating the Jacksonville Icemen 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in front of 5,000+ fans at the North Charleston Coliseum. Erik Middendorf and Kyler Kupka scored for the Stingrays, while South Carolina goaltenders Seth Eisele and Garin Bjorklund combined to stop 23 of 24 shots.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Kyler Kupka (14)

Assists: Austin Magera (21)

Points: Kyler Kupka (29)

Plus/Minus: Kyler Kupka (+17)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur (101)

Power Play Goals: Kyler Kupka (5)

Wins: Seth Eisele (8)

Goals Against Average: Garin Bjorklund (1.95)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.931)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, January 8 at Atlanta Gladiators | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, January 10 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, January 11 at Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

ELEVEN IS HEAVEN - On Tuesday, the Stingrays set a season-high with their 11 goals against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Fifteen skaters recorded at least one point in the game, and nine recorded multiple points. It was the first time the Stingrays had scored 11 goals in a game since March 31, 2023, against the Cincinnati Cyclones.

COOL KUPKA: Kyler Kupka had another big week, putting up five points in three games. Kupka now ranks fifth in points among all ECHL rookies.

ELECTRIC ERIK: Erik Middendorf put up a team-high eight points in three games last week, including a two-goal, five-point night against Savannah.

