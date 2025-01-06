Steelheads Acquire Forward Mason McCarty from Cincinnati Cyclones
January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired forward Mason McCarty from the Cincinnati Cyclones.
McCarty, 27, began this season tallying two points (1G, 1A) in nine games with Rapid City before being traded to Cincinnati on Nov. 11 where he scored one goal in 14 games for the Cyclones. The 5-foot-10, 185lb right-handed shooter has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL appearing in 106 career games collecting 47 points (25G, 22A).
Idaho hosts the Florida Everblades Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena for 7:10 pm. puck-drops.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025
- Rush Receives Charles Martin and Deni Goure from Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Steelheads Acquire Forward Mason McCarty from Cincinnati Cyclones - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - January 6 - ECHL
- Bison Complete Trade with Rapid City - Bloomington Bison
- Rush Acquires Leppard, Pauls from Bloomington in Exchange for Hoffman, Bajkov - Rapid City Rush
- Komets Hit the Road for the Next Three Games - Fort Wayne Komets
- Thunder Acquire Kishaun Gervais from Tulsa - Adirondack Thunder
- Oilers Acquire Proven Goalscorer Easton Brodzinski from Adirondack - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Sweep Three-Game Series against Thunder - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Toledo's Gylander Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Carter Gylander Named ECHLGoaltender of the Week - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hosts over 9,800 Between Nye & Rainbow Ice, Hits Road this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Jake Chiasson, Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- January 6 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 12: January 6, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.