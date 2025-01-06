Steelheads Acquire Forward Mason McCarty from Cincinnati Cyclones

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has acquired forward Mason McCarty from the Cincinnati Cyclones.

McCarty, 27, began this season tallying two points (1G, 1A) in nine games with Rapid City before being traded to Cincinnati on Nov. 11 where he scored one goal in 14 games for the Cyclones. The 5-foot-10, 185lb right-handed shooter has played parts of four seasons in the ECHL appearing in 106 career games collecting 47 points (25G, 22A).

Idaho hosts the Florida Everblades Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at the Idaho Central Arena for 7:10 pm. puck-drops.

