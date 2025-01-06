Lions Sweep Three-Game Series against Thunder

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières remained undefeated in calendar year 2025 as the team recorded its third victory in three games against the (New Jersey Devils affiliate) Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon with a 6-1 win at Colisée Vidéotron.

The Thunder started strongly by directing six shots in short order at Lions' goaltender Hunter Jones, who successfully weathered the storm. The Lions' number one line then turned the tables on Adirondack with a goal from Jakov Novak, who seems to have elevated the play of his teammates. The score remained 1-0 going into the first intermission.

The Lions found themselves shorthanded after only 28 seconds had elapsed in the second period, but Adirondack was not able to take advantage of their power play opportunity. Trois-Rivières had several good scoring chances early in the period, and that finally paid off when Alex Beaucage, Isaac Dufort and Vincent Sévigny each scored. All the while, Lions' netminder Jones continued to be a brick wall and the Thunder remained scoreless.

Anthony Beauregard and Tommy Cormier increased the Lions' lead to 6-0 after slightly more than seven minutes had been played in the third period. Adirondack's Kevin O'Neil broke Jones' shutout bid at the 17:10 mark of the third, but it was too little too late for the Thunder.

Next stop for the Lions will be Reading, Pennsylvania when the team will face the (Philadelphia Flyers affiliate) Royals for a three-game series on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

1st star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Hunter Jones, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Jakov Novak, Lions de Trois-Rivières

