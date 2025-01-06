Toledo's Gylander Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Carter Gylander of the Toledo Walleye is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 30-Jan. 5.

Gylander went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .952 in three appearances last week.

The 23-year-old stopped 30 shots in a 3-2 win at Cincinnati on Tuesday, made 44 saves in a 4-3 victory at Fort Wayne on Friday and turned aside all 26 shots in a 3-0 win over the Komets on Saturday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Detroit, Gylander has appeared in 13 games with the Walleye this season going 9-2-2 with two shutouts, a 2.22 goals-against average - which ranks seventh in the ECHL - and a save percentage of .921, which is eighth in the league.

Prior to turning pro, Gylander saw action in 106 career games at Colgate University where he went 46-46-13 with five shutouts, a 2.69 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907.

