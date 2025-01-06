ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced the following fines and suspension.

Allen's Isaacson fined, suspended

Allen's Nick Isaacson has been suspended for two games and fined undisclosed amounts as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #442, Allen at Kansas City, on Jan. 4.

Isaacson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 6:20 of the third period.

Isaacson will miss Allen's games vs. Wichita on Jan. 8 and at Wichita on Jan. 10.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

South Carolina's Eisele fined

South Carolina's Seth Eisele has been fined an undisclosed amount as result of his actions in ECHL Game #455, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on Jan. 5.

Eisele is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for roughing at 10:42 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

