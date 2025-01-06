Thunder Acquire Kishaun Gervais from Tulsa

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Kishaun Gervais from the Tulsa Oilers in exchange for forward Easton Brodzinski.

Gervais, 23, has five points (4g, 1a) in nine games this season with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers after returning from Finland. In 61 total regular-season games with the Oilers, the Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has 27 points (17 goals, 10 assists) and 87 penalty minutes.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the left-shooting forward played 50 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks and totaled 19 points (9g, 10a) and 61 penalty minutes.

