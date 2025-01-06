Carter Gylander Named ECHLGoaltender of the Week

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL announced that goaltender Carter Gylander has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 30 - Jan. 5.

Gylander, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was instrumental in the four-win week for the Walleye. Gylander saved 100 of 105 shots in his three victories. He closed 2024 with 30 saves in a 3-2 win on New Year's Eve against Cincinnati, followed by back-to-back wins over the Fort Wayne Komets in a 4-3, 44-save effort, and then shut out the Komets 3-0 on Sunday while keeping all 26 shots out of the net.

Under an NHL contract with Detroit, the 23-year-old has appeared in 13 games, going 9-2-2 with a 2.22 GAA, .921 SVP, and two shutouts as a rookie.

Prior to turning pro, Gylander played four seasons collegiately at Colgate University. While at Colgate, the netminder played in 106 games, holding a record of 46-46-13 with a 2.69 GAA, a .907 SVP, and five shutouts.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.