Carter Gylander Named ECHLGoaltender of the Week
January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL announced that goaltender Carter Gylander has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 30 - Jan. 5.
Gylander, a native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, was instrumental in the four-win week for the Walleye. Gylander saved 100 of 105 shots in his three victories. He closed 2024 with 30 saves in a 3-2 win on New Year's Eve against Cincinnati, followed by back-to-back wins over the Fort Wayne Komets in a 4-3, 44-save effort, and then shut out the Komets 3-0 on Sunday while keeping all 26 shots out of the net.
Under an NHL contract with Detroit, the 23-year-old has appeared in 13 games, going 9-2-2 with a 2.22 GAA, .921 SVP, and two shutouts as a rookie.
Prior to turning pro, Gylander played four seasons collegiately at Colgate University. While at Colgate, the netminder played in 106 games, holding a record of 46-46-13 with a 2.69 GAA, a .907 SVP, and five shutouts.
