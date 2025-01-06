Jake Chiasson, Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators

January 6, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Jan. 6) the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League have reassigned forward Jake Chiasson and defenseman Djibril Touré to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Solar Bears also announced goaltender Ty Taylor has been released (1/5).

Chiasson, 21, skated in four games with Orlando this season following his reassignment on November 15. The Abbotsford, British Columbia native has also appeared in 11 games with Belleville this season.

In total, Chiasson has 20 points (9g-11a) in 72 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in the summer of 2024. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.

Touré, 21, has skated in 23 games for Orlando this season, tallying eight points (1g-7a) and 39 penalty minutes. In two games with the Belleville Senators this season, Touré tallied two assists.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound rearguard signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2023.

The Dorval, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) and accumulating 69 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games.

