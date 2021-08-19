Toledo Home Runs Bury Indians, 5-2

TOLEDO, OHIO - Aderlin Rodriguez's long ball in the bottom of the fifth inning proved the difference as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 5-2.

In the bottom of the second inning, Kody Clemens launched his 12th home run of the season over the right field fence to give the Mud Hens (52-40) the early 1-0 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, the Indians (43-49) evened the score at 1-1 after Jared Oliva singled to deep shortstop and Erik Gonzalez hit an RBI triple to right field to score Oliva.

Toledo wasted no time and jumped back into the lead in the bottom half of the fifth frame with the two-run home run from Rodriguez. The Mud Hens extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning with two RBI singles.

Indy threatened in the top of the ninth frame with singles from Cole Tucker, Phillip Evans and Michael Chavis to load the bases with one out. Bligh Madris knocked in one run with a long sacrifice fly to right field. With runners in scoring position Wladimir Pinto (S, 4) shut down the Indians rally and ended the game at 5-2.

Miguel Yajure was reinstated from the 60-day injured list today and started on the mound for the Indians. He threw four one-run innings and only gave up two hits with six strikeouts. John O'Reilly (L, 0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in one inning of relief. Logan Shore (W, 4-2) earned the win after fanning three batters and only allowed one run in six innings of work.

The Indians will look to redeem themselves after four consecutive losses tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.50) will face off agaisnt RHP Pedro Payano (2-4, 5.61).

