Toledo Home Runs Bury Indians, 5-2
August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
TOLEDO, OHIO - Aderlin Rodriguez's long ball in the bottom of the fifth inning proved the difference as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians, 5-2.
In the bottom of the second inning, Kody Clemens launched his 12th home run of the season over the right field fence to give the Mud Hens (52-40) the early 1-0 lead.
With two outs in the top of the fifth inning, the Indians (43-49) evened the score at 1-1 after Jared Oliva singled to deep shortstop and Erik Gonzalez hit an RBI triple to right field to score Oliva.
Toledo wasted no time and jumped back into the lead in the bottom half of the fifth frame with the two-run home run from Rodriguez. The Mud Hens extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning with two RBI singles.
Indy threatened in the top of the ninth frame with singles from Cole Tucker, Phillip Evans and Michael Chavis to load the bases with one out. Bligh Madris knocked in one run with a long sacrifice fly to right field. With runners in scoring position Wladimir Pinto (S, 4) shut down the Indians rally and ended the game at 5-2.
Miguel Yajure was reinstated from the 60-day injured list today and started on the mound for the Indians. He threw four one-run innings and only gave up two hits with six strikeouts. John O'Reilly (L, 0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on four hits in one inning of relief. Logan Shore (W, 4-2) earned the win after fanning three batters and only allowed one run in six innings of work.
The Indians will look to redeem themselves after four consecutive losses tomorrow night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Beau Sulser (5-5, 4.50) will face off agaisnt RHP Pedro Payano (2-4, 5.61).
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021
- Syracuse Sweeps Thursday Doubleheader against Buffalo, Extending Winning Streak to Seven - Syracuse Mets
- Plates, 'Pigs Split Doubleheader Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Pigs and Red Wings Split DH - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bulls Use a Pair of Big Innings to Pull Away from Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Boyle's No-Hitter Lifts RailRiders to Thursday Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brosseau Hits Bull, Durham Sears Jacksonville 10-4 - Durham Bulls
- WooSox Split Two-Game Slate with SWB for Second Time this Week - Worcester Red Sox
- Toledo Home Runs Bury Indians, 5-2 - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Swept in Syracuse Doubleheader - Buffalo Bisons
- Clemens and Rodriguez Homer to Back Shore's Strong Start - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bo Pushes Scoreless Streak to 23, Stripers Erupt Late - Louisville Bats
- August 19 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-48) at Toledo Mud Hens (51-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 19, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Tides to Induct Manager Ron Johnson into Tidewater Shrine - Norfolk Tides
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 19, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2022 Home Games - Gwinnett Stripers
- Sounds Announce Specials for 2022 Season Ticket Memberships - Nashville Sounds
- 2022 Schedule Announced - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Chasers Drop Third Straight with Extra-Inning Loss to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Fall in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Top Sounds in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Scores Four Runs in Extras to Tie Series - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Lose Tough One to I-Cubs in Extras 11-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Swept in Doubleheader to Open Road Trip in Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Toledo Home Runs Bury Indians, 5-2
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-48) at Toledo Mud Hens (51-40)
- Mud Hens Shut out Indians, 6-0
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-47) at Toledo Mud Hens (50-40)
- Indians to Extend Protective Netting at Victory Field