Bo Pushes Scoreless Streak to 23, Stripers Erupt Late

LOUISVILLE, KY - Starter Bo Takahashi extended his scoreless streak to 23.0 innings before the Gwinnett Stripers broke through for two runs in the fifth and sixth innings en route to a 8-1 win over the Louisville Bats Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Takahashi had authored three consecutive scoreless starts prior to tonight. He took the bump with a 19.0-inning scoreless streak and blanked the Stripers through the first four frames before finally being breached in the fifth.

Yolmer Sanchez opened the inning with a single, took second on a base knock by opposing starter Kyle Wright and scored on a grounder back to first base. Alex Blandino attempted to cut down what was the original tying run with a quick through to the plate, but Sanchez beat the attempt to tie the score 1-1.

Orlando Arcia lifted a sac fly on the next plate appearance to put the Stripers up 2-1 and Drew Waters plated an additional tally in the sixth with a grounder up the middle that second baseman Max Schrock was able to stab with a diving effort. However, in an attempt to make a highlight-reel play, Shcrock's throw from the ground bounced before it reached the first baseman and allowed a fourth run to cross.

Wright finished with 7.0 innings with just one earned run, six hits and five strikeouts. The bullpen took over in the eighth, and as its done through the first two games of the series, shut the door on Louisville to preserve the Stripers win.

Gwinnett added three runs in the eighth and Johan Camargo homered in the ninth.

The Bats scored their lone run when Mike Freeman doubled to open the second and scored on a groundout to first base by TJ Friedl.

The two teams continue their six-game series Friday at Louisville Slugger Field at 7 p.m. RHP Riley O'Brien (6-5, 4.40) will get the ball for the Bats against RHP Bryce Elder (NR).

