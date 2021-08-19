Brosseau Hits Bull, Durham Sears Jacksonville 10-4

DURHAM - Bulls left fielder Josh Lowe and third baseman Mike Brosseau hit back-to-back home runs, with Brosseau bashing his solo shot off the Snorting Bull in left field, while first baseman Mike Ford drove in three runs in Durham's 10-4 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

After Jacksonville jumped ahead with a run in the second, Lowe launched his two-run shot to left in the third, his career-best 20th home run of the season, which just missed hitting the Snorting Bull. Five pitches later, Brosseau would club his solo roundtripper off the Snorting Bull to push Durham ahead 3-0.

The Bulls would then extend their margin to six with a four-spot in the fifth highlighted by Lowe's sacrifice fly and 1B Ford's RBI single to right. After the Jumbo Shrimp narrowed the margin to 7-2 in the top of the sixth, Ford countered with a two-run triple off the top of the right field wall to make it a seven-run game. Jacksonville would plate two tallies in the seventh before CF Garrett Whitley crushed a solo shot to left-center, his first Triple-A longball, to cap the scoring.

Ford (2-5, R, 3B, 3 RBI) was the lone Durham batter to record a multi-hit effort. RF Vidal Brujan reached base three times thanks to a double and two walks, swiping three bases to up his 2021 total with the Bulls to 30. Brosseau, meanwhile, became the first Durham player has hit the Snorting Bull sign since Mac James on June 5, 2019 versus Norfolk.

Bulls starter Brent Honeywell Jr. (5.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 3 K) earned the win with five solid innings, as relievers Ryan Sherriff (1.0 IP, 2 K) and Joey Krehbiel (1.0 IP, H, 3 K) combined for the final two scoreless frames. Jumbo Shrimp starter Edward Cabrera (4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 K) suffered the defeat.

The two clubs are scheduled to face off again on Friday evening, with first pitch set for 6:35pm. RHP Tobias Myers (1-1, 6.41) is expected to toe the rubber for Durham, with Jacksonville anticipated to send LHP Shawn Morimando (3-3, 4.43) to the hill. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

