Boyle's No-Hitter Lifts RailRiders to Thursday Split

WORCESTER, Mass. - Sean Boyle threw the second no-hitter of the season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as they split a doubleheader with the Worcester Red Sox on Thursday night at Polar Park. The WooSox took game one 5-3, while the RailRiders prevailed in the second contest 5-0 behind Boyle's no-no.

The Red Sox rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third against Matt Krook in the opening game of the twin bill to take a 4-0 lead. The RailRiders responded in the top of the fourth with a two-run double by Socrates Brito to cut the deficit in half.

Worcester added a run in the bottom of the fifth against Ron Marinaccio to extend its lead to 5-2. Donny Sands brought SWB to within 5-3 with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, but that was as close as the RailRiders would get in the opener, falling by that score.

Game two was a dominant performance by Sean Boyle, who was making his first career start in Triple-A and only the seventh start of his professional career. He threw a career-high 95 pitches and allowed only two WooSox batters to reach base in finishing off a complete game no-hitter, striking out six.

It was the second no-no of the season thrown by the RailRiders, with the other coming on July 21 against Rochester, a combined effort from Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings. The game was also the second no-hitter that Boyle has been involved in this season, having started and thrown the first 4.0 innings for the Hudson Valley Renegades' no-no on July 10.

The RailRiders took the lead two batters into the game after Jonathan Davis was hit by a pitch, stole second base, and came home on a Socrates Brito single. Brito proceeded to steal second and third and come home on a wild pitch to give SWB a 2-0 lead.

Armando Alvarez gave the RailRiders an insurance run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly, and Brito tripled home a run in the seventh and once again scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 5-0.

Meanwhile Boyle was cruising. He walked the third batter of the first inning, Franchy Cordero, then retired the next 14 batters before hitting Jeremy Rivera with a pitch with one out in the sixth. In the bottom of the seventh he struck Cordero out, got Joey Meneses to ground out to shortstop and coaxed a flyout to right field from Connor Wong to finish off the no-hitter.

POSTGAME NOTES: The no-hitter was the sixth in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre history, and the fourth seven-inning no-hitter. It also marks the first time that SWB has thrown two no-hitters in a single season... This was the second time that SWB has no-hit the Pawtucket/Worcester franchise, with the first no-hitter in Red Barons history coming on July 25, 1992 against the PawSox, thrown by Ben Rivera.

The RailRiders continue their series with the Red Sox on Friday night at Polar Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. LHP JP Sears (0-0, 4.15) gets the start for SWB, while Worcester answers with RHP Kutter Crawford (1-2, 5.03). Coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network begins at 6:15 p.m.

SWB returns home to PNC Field on August 31 to begin a series with the Buffalo Bisons. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

