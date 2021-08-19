WooSox Split Two-Game Slate with SWB for Second Time this Week

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, M.A. - On a long and rainy day of baseball at Polar Park, the Worcester Red Sox (48-45) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (54-36) split a doubleheader, a 5-3 WooSox win in game one and a Sean Boyle seven-inning no-hitter in a 5-0 SWB win in game two.

A four run third inning led the WooSox to a game one victory, a frame that began with a Josh Ockimey double. Ockimey came home one pitch later on a single that snuck up the middle from Jack Lopez to put the home team on the board. Four batters later, SWB starter Matt Krook loaded the bases for Connor Wong, who delivered a bases-clearing double to extend the Worcester lead to 4-0.

The RailRiders came back with two in the fourth on a two-run double from Socrates Brito, but the WooSox offense answered once again in the bottom of the fifth. With Christian Arroyo on second after a walk, Joey Meneses knocked an RBI double to left for a key insurance run. SWB got one back in the sixth on an RBI single from Donny Sands, but Kaleb Ort tossed a scoreless seventh for his Triple-A East leading 13th save.

On the mound, Daniel Gossett began the day with two scoreless innings and Ryan Brasier followed with a runless third. Stephen Gonsalves tossed three innings, allowing all three runs while striking out six before Ort shut the door.

In game two, RailRiders starter Sean Boyle threw a seven-inning, 95-pitch no-hitter in his first Triple-A start. The right-hander sparkled, allowing two total baserunners and striking out six in a 5-0 SWB win. It was the second no-hitter Boyle was involved in this season-the 24-year-old was part of a combined hitless game for A-Hudson Valley on July 10.

Offensively, the RailRiders got their runs on an RBI single from Socrates Brito two batters in to the game, a wild pitch in the first, a sac-fly in the fifth and a two-run seventh, including an RBI triple by Brito.

The WooSox continue the eight-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Polar Park. Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage starts live at 6:15 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network. Worcester's Kutter Crawford (1-2, 5.03) faces JP Sears (0-0, 4.15).

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.