Chasers Drop Third Straight with Extra-Inning Loss to Clippers

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - Catcher MJ Melendez smacked a three-run, game-tying home run in the fifth inning but the Omaha Storm Chasers ultimately fell in 10 innings, 7-5, to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday at Werner Park.

With the game tied, 4-4, in the 10th inning, Columbus (41-48) scored three runs on three hits and a bases-loaded walk. Nolan Jones broke the tie with an RBI double to left-center against right-hander Jace Vines (Loss, 5-4) before scoring on back-to-back singles by Andruw Monasterio and Gavin Collins. Vines exited after walking Alex Call to load the bases and handed the ball to right-hander Ándres Núñez, who issued a bases-loaded walk to Trenton Brooks to force in the third run of the inning.

Omaha (49-41) scored one run in the bottom of the 10th on an RBI single by Melendez, but could not complete a comeback against right-hander Jordan Stephens (Win, 2-0). It was the Chasers' third consecutive loss and third extra-inning loss of the season.

The Clippers took the lead in the second inning against left-hander Foster Griffin, who made his first start for Omaha this season. After Jones started the inning with a single, Griffin hit Richie Palacios and issued a walk to Gavin Collins to load the bases. Next, Connor Marabell hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice. Griffin walked the next two batters to force in a run.

Left-fielder Dairon Blanco cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second inning, blasting a solo home run to deep left field in his first Triple-A at-bat. Blanco, who made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday, finished the game 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk.

Columbus added a pair in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer by Gabriel Arias before Melendez knotted the score in the bottom o the fifth. With first baseman Nick Pratto and designated hitter Ryan McBroom on base, Melendez lifted the first pitch he saw from left-hander Logan Allen over the left-field fence for his third Triple-A home run. It was his 31st total home run this season, tying him for the most in Minor League Baseball.

Melendez finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, and four RBIs.

The Storm Chasers continue a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.