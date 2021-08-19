Chasers Drop Third Straight with Extra-Inning Loss to Clippers
August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - Catcher MJ Melendez smacked a three-run, game-tying home run in the fifth inning but the Omaha Storm Chasers ultimately fell in 10 innings, 7-5, to the Columbus Clippers on Wednesday at Werner Park.
With the game tied, 4-4, in the 10th inning, Columbus (41-48) scored three runs on three hits and a bases-loaded walk. Nolan Jones broke the tie with an RBI double to left-center against right-hander Jace Vines (Loss, 5-4) before scoring on back-to-back singles by Andruw Monasterio and Gavin Collins. Vines exited after walking Alex Call to load the bases and handed the ball to right-hander Ándres Núñez, who issued a bases-loaded walk to Trenton Brooks to force in the third run of the inning.
Omaha (49-41) scored one run in the bottom of the 10th on an RBI single by Melendez, but could not complete a comeback against right-hander Jordan Stephens (Win, 2-0). It was the Chasers' third consecutive loss and third extra-inning loss of the season.
The Clippers took the lead in the second inning against left-hander Foster Griffin, who made his first start for Omaha this season. After Jones started the inning with a single, Griffin hit Richie Palacios and issued a walk to Gavin Collins to load the bases. Next, Connor Marabell hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice. Griffin walked the next two batters to force in a run.
Left-fielder Dairon Blanco cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the second inning, blasting a solo home run to deep left field in his first Triple-A at-bat. Blanco, who made his Triple-A debut on Wednesday, finished the game 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk.
Columbus added a pair in the top of the fourth on a two-run homer by Gabriel Arias before Melendez knotted the score in the bottom o the fifth. With first baseman Nick Pratto and designated hitter Ryan McBroom on base, Melendez lifted the first pitch he saw from left-hander Logan Allen over the left-field fence for his third Triple-A home run. It was his 31st total home run this season, tying him for the most in Minor League Baseball.
Melendez finished the game 2-for-4 with a home run, walk, and four RBIs.
