Gwinnett Stripers Announce 2022 Home Games
August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers have announced their home dates and opponents for the 2022 season. The Home Opener at Coolray Field will take place on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.
The Stripers will host games on several notable holidays, including Easter (Sunday, April 17 vs. Nashville), Mother's Day (Sunday, May 8 vs. Charlotte), Memorial Day (Monday, May 30 vs. Louisville), Father's Day/Juneteenth (Sunday, June 19 vs. Indianapolis), Independence Day (Monday, July 4 vs. Charlotte), and Labor Day Weekend (September 2-4 vs. Jacksonville).
Gwinnett's 12 home series include:
April 12-17 vs. Nashville
April 26-May 1 vs. Norfolk
May 3-8 vs. Charlotte
May 17-22 vs. Memphis
May 30, June 1-5 vs. Louisville (Tuesday, May 31 is an off-day)
June 14-19 vs. Indianapolis
July 4, 6-10 vs. Charlotte (Tuesday, July 5 is an off-day)
July 12-17 vs. Durham
July 26-31 vs. Jacksonville
August 16-21 vs. Memphis
August 30-September 4 vs. Jacksonville
September 13-18 vs. Durham
Road dates, game times, and promotions will be announced at a later date. Memberships for 2022 will go on sale beginning at the end of August. For updates on the 2022 schedule and more, visit GoStripers.com.
