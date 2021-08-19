Pigs and Red Wings Split DH

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (42-48) and Rochester Red Wings (36-52) split Thursday's doubleheader as the Red Wings won game one by a score of 6-2. The Pigs won game two by a score of 4-3 in eight innings.

Game 1

C.J. Chatham put Lehigh Valley on the scoreboard in top of the second inning when he hit an RBI doble against Josh Rogers (6-6) that scored Matt Vierling. Freddy Galvis homered against Rogers in the top of the third inning that game the Pigs' a 2-0 lead.

Rochester scored three runs against David Parkinson (1-9) in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-2 lead. Jecksson Flores hit a two-run double, and Rogers helped his own cause with an RBI single. The Red Wings scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning and two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Jeff Singer that extended their lead to 6-2.

Game 2

Brandon Snyder hit a two-run home run against Adam Leverett in the bottom of the first inning to give Rochester a 2-0 lead. Darick Hall hit his 12th home run of the season in the top of the second inning against Sterling Sharp that cut Rochester's lead to 2-1.

Nick Banks put Rochester ahead by two runs when he hit an RBI single against Leverett that scored Jake Noll. Lehigh Valley got another run against Sharp in the top of the fourth inning when Tyler Heineman hit an RBI single. Sharp was removed from the game for Nick Wells who issued a bases loaded walk to T.J. Rivera that scored Hall and tied the game at 3-3.

Mickey Moniak hit a sacrifice fly against Aaron Barrett (2-1) in the top of the eighth inning that would give Lehigh Valley a 4-3 lead. Cam Bedrosian (2-2) pitched two scoreless innings in relief to earn his second win of the season.

Lehigh Valley and Rochester play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at Frontier Field.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2021 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.