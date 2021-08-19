Sounds Announce Specials for 2022 Season Ticket Memberships

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today a slew of incentives and prizes for fans who place a deposit for a 2022 season ticket membership.

Memberships start as low as $350 per seat and can save fans up to 40% off day-of-game ticket prices. In addition to monetary savings, early-bird benefits for those who place a $100 deposit include free parking, batting practice sessions and entry into each of the following drawings:

A Sounds Owner's Experience for four (4) during a remaining 2021 game ($600 value) - winner announced September 3

A Club Suite night for a remaining 2021 game ($500 value includes eight (8) tickets) - winner announced September 10

A team autographed Sounds jersey and Hit City prize pack - winner announced September 17

All fans who place their deposit by the early-bird deadline (Friday, September 17 at 11:59 p.m. central time) will receive a special invitation to participate in the annual Swing for Your Seats event on Saturday, September 25 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. A representative for each season ticket member account will receive five (5) swings to win their 2022 season tickets for free by hitting a home run at First Horizon Park.

Members who choose to pay in full for their 2022 season ticket membership by the early-bird deadline on September 17 will receive a free navy Nashville Sounds replica jersey as well as tickets to the recently added five-game home series against Columbus as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch from September 22 - 26.

The free tickets for the Triple-A Final Stretch games will be determined by each membership plan. Full season members receive all five (5) games, half-season members receive two (2) games and partial-season members receive one (1) or two (2) games depending on the partial plan.

The 2022 schedule includes 144 games - 72 at First Horizon Park and 72 on the road. The Sounds begin the 2022 campaign at First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 5 against the Durham Bulls - the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

