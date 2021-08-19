Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (43-48) at Toledo Mud Hens (51-40)

LOCATION: Fifth Third Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #92 / Road #50: Indianapolis Indians (43-48) at Toledo Mud Hens (51-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Miguel Yajure (1-1, 3.71) vs. RHP Logan Shore (3-2, 3.74)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians lost their third consecutive game last night vs. Toledo, 6-0. The scoring for the Mud Hens began in the bottom of the second inning when Spencer Torkelson, the No. 2 overall prospect rated by MLB Pipeline, tripled to right field and came around to score on a fielder's choice. Stewart drove in his second and third RBI on the day with a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning to extend Toledo's lead, 3-0. The Mud Hens put up another two-spot in the sixth and Ryan Kreidler capped the scoring with a solo home run in the eighth. The Indians had three total hits in the shutout and just one runner in scoring position following an Erik Gonzalez double.

SHUTOUTS: The Indians were shut out for the seventh time in 2021 last night, tying the number of times they were shut out during the 2019 season. Six of the seven shutouts have come on the road, with four of those against former International League West opponents. Against the Mud Hens, the Indians have now been shut out at least once in six consecutive seasons. The last shutout by Toledo of Indianapolis at Fifth Third Field came on June 8, 2017 when Anthony Vasquez tossed a complete game with five hits allowed and seven strikeouts. Over the past three games (27.0ip) against St. Paul and Toledo, the Indians have scored one run. They were also shut out by St. Paul on Sunday.

MARVELOUS CONSISTENCY: James Marvel continued his streak of consistent starts for the Indians, allowing no more than three earned runs over 5.2 innings last night for the 12th time this season. He has been one of the most consistent starters by innings pitched for the Indians this season, tossing at least five innings in 12 of his 16 starts with three earned runs or less in 11 of those starts. Marvel had the same consistency in his length of starts as Pittsburgh's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, with eight of his 11 starts lasting 5.0-or-more innings. He allowed two runs or less in seven of those starts.

MELLA MAKING HIS MARK: Since being signed by Pittsburgh as a minor league free agent on Aug. 3, Keury Mella has allowed just four baserunners (2 H, 2 BB) in 6.0 innings of work (6 appearances). He is 1-0 with two saves in as many opportunities, a 0.67 WHIP and .105 average against (2-for-19). Combined with Triple-A Reno, where he began the season, Mella is currently working a 10.0-inning scoreless streak with a 0.80 WHIP and .171 average against (4-for-35) since July 11. In 26 total Triple-A appearances, Mella is 2-0 with a 3.60 ERA (14er/29.0ip) and 29 strikeouts.

TONIGHT: The Indians will seek their first win in the six-game series at Toledo tonight at 7:05 PM ET. The season series between the two former International League West rivals is currently tied, 7-7. Indy has finished with a .500 record or above at Fifth Third Field in eight of 10 seasons going back to 2010. RHP Miguel Yajure returns to Indy's starting rotation tonight after a stint on the 60-day injured list. For the Mud Hens, RHP Logan Shore will make his eighth start with Toledo this season and second against Indianapolis. On May 14, he allowed one earned run on two hits and six walks in 4.1 innings to take a no-decision in the Circle City.

HEY THERE, YA-HOO: Miguel Yajure is set to take the mound for the Indians for the first time since May 26 at Omaha. Yajure was placed on the 7-day injured list on June 2 with right forearm soreness and was later transferred to the 60-day IL while working back from his injury at the Pirate City complex in Florida. He began a rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on Aug. 6 and went 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA (3er/4.0ip) and five strikeouts in two starts. In his three starts with Indy this season, Yajure went 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA (7er/17.0ip) and 17 strikeouts, with five of those earned runs coming in his final start against Omaha. He opened his Triple-A career with back-to-back quality starts while splitting time between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

REHABBERS ON THE MOUND: Sam Howard made his first rehab appearance with the Indians on Tuesday and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one batter in 0.2 innings pitched. The southpaw was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts. Howard is the fifth Pirates pitcher to rehab with Indianapolis this season and combined they have gone 0-3 with a 3.06 ERA (11er/32.1ip), 20 hits, 11 walks and 31 strikeouts. The first four pitchers' individual lines are listed below.

LHP Steven Brault - 0-1, 1.64 ERA (2er/11.0ip), 6h, 1bb, 9k

LHP Austin Davis - 0-0, 0.00 ERA (0er/5.1ip), 0h, 0bb, 1k

RHP Chad Kuhl - 0-0, 1.42 ERA (1er/6.1ip), 2h, 3bb, 9k

RHP Luis Oviedo - 0-2, 8.00 ERA (8er/9.0ip), 11h, 6bb, 11k

