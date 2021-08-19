Sounds Fall in Extra Innings
August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
MEMPHIS - The Memphis Redbirds scored three runs in the eighth inning to force extra innings and defeated the Nashville Sounds 7-6 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Nashville is now 7-3 in extra innings this season.
Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Conner Capel. Pablo Reyes managed to tie the game at one for Nashville with a single in the third.
The Sounds rallied for four runs in the fifth on run-scoring singles from Matt Lipka and Dustin Peterson. Jamie Westbrook and David Dahl each added a sacrifice fly to give Nashville a 5-1 advantage.
Juan Yepez cut the Nashville lead to 5-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth. But the Sounds responded in the seventh as Luke Maile singled home a run to make it 6-3.
In the eighth, Nolan Gorman scored on a wild pitch and Ali Sanchez drove in two runs with a double to tie the game at six for Memphis. Kramer Robertson scored on a throwing error in the 10th to score the winning run for the Redbirds.
Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 5.03) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.38) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. central time.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds extended their season-long losing streak to six games.
Nashville has lost 12 of their last 14 games on the road.
Pablo Reyes had his second three-hit game this season and first since 6/2 at Charlotte.
Aaron Ashby recorded his 100th strikeout of the season.
Luke Maile doubled twice for the first time since 9/2/18 at Miami (3).
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021
- Chasers Drop Third Straight with Extra-Inning Loss to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Sounds Fall in Extra Innings - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Top Sounds in Extras - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Scores Four Runs in Extras to Tie Series - Iowa Cubs
- Saints Lose Tough One to I-Cubs in Extras 11-7 - St. Paul Saints
- Tides Swept in Doubleheader to Open Road Trip in Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.