Sounds Fall in Extra Innings

MEMPHIS - The Memphis Redbirds scored three runs in the eighth inning to force extra innings and defeated the Nashville Sounds 7-6 Wednesday night at AutoZone Park. Nashville is now 7-3 in extra innings this season.

Memphis took a 1-0 lead in the second on a run-scoring single from Conner Capel. Pablo Reyes managed to tie the game at one for Nashville with a single in the third.

The Sounds rallied for four runs in the fifth on run-scoring singles from Matt Lipka and Dustin Peterson. Jamie Westbrook and David Dahl each added a sacrifice fly to give Nashville a 5-1 advantage.

Juan Yepez cut the Nashville lead to 5-3 with a two-run home run in the sixth. But the Sounds responded in the seventh as Luke Maile singled home a run to make it 6-3.

In the eighth, Nolan Gorman scored on a wild pitch and Ali Sanchez drove in two runs with a double to tie the game at six for Memphis. Kramer Robertson scored on a throwing error in the 10th to score the winning run for the Redbirds.

Game three of the six-game series is scheduled for Thursday night at AutoZone Park in Memphis. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 5.03) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Zack Thompson (2-6, 6.38) for the Redbirds. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. central time.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds extended their season-long losing streak to six games.

Nashville has lost 12 of their last 14 games on the road.

Pablo Reyes had his second three-hit game this season and first since 6/2 at Charlotte.

Aaron Ashby recorded his 100th strikeout of the season.

Luke Maile doubled twice for the first time since 9/2/18 at Miami (3).

