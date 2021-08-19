Plates, 'Pigs Split Doubleheader Thursday

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Plates and Lehigh Valley IronPigs split a doubleheader Thursday night at Frontier Field.

Rochester took game one, 6-2, behind four hits from Keibert Ruiz but dropped the night cap, 4-3, in eight innings.

After falling behind 2-0 in the opener, the Plates took control with a three-run third inning capped by pitcher Josh Rogers' RBI single.

Rogers (6-6) got the winning decision on the mound in the opener, allowing just two runs in five innings with five strikeouts.

Ruiz had three doubles in Game One and drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.

Brandon Snyder carried the momentum into Game Two with a first-inning, two-run homer to stake the Plates to the early lead.

The IronPigs would plate two in the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3 where it stayed until they pushed across a run in the eighth that the Plates couldn't match.

Game four of this week-long six-game series is set for Friday night at Frontier Field.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.