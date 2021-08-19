Plates, 'Pigs Split Doubleheader Thursday
August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Plates and Lehigh Valley IronPigs split a doubleheader Thursday night at Frontier Field.
Rochester took game one, 6-2, behind four hits from Keibert Ruiz but dropped the night cap, 4-3, in eight innings.
After falling behind 2-0 in the opener, the Plates took control with a three-run third inning capped by pitcher Josh Rogers' RBI single.
Rogers (6-6) got the winning decision on the mound in the opener, allowing just two runs in five innings with five strikeouts.
Ruiz had three doubles in Game One and drove in a pair of runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Brandon Snyder carried the momentum into Game Two with a first-inning, two-run homer to stake the Plates to the early lead.
The IronPigs would plate two in the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3 where it stayed until they pushed across a run in the eighth that the Plates couldn't match.
Game four of this week-long six-game series is set for Friday night at Frontier Field.
