Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 19, 2021

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, August 19th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (43-49) vs Nashville Sounds (50-42) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #93 of 130 Home Game #45 of 65

RHP Kwang Hyun Kim (MLB Rehab) vs. RHP Dylan File (1-3, 5.27 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds outlasted the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) by a 7-6 final in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The 'Birds trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, then began to chip away. Juan Yepez brought the home team closer with a mammoth two-run home run over the left-field wall in the sixth, and after the Sounds scored a run in the top of the eighth to make it 6-3, Memphis roared back and tied it with three runs in the bottom half of the eighth. Ali Sánchez's two-run double in the frame tied the game and eventually sent it into extras. In the tenth, the Redbirds walked off winners when a Nashville throwing error allowed Kramer Robertson to score the game-winning run.

Memphis Starter: Kwang Hyun Kim is scheduled to make a rehab start for the Redbirds tonight. The lefthander has made 19 starts with St. Louis this season, posting an ERA of 3.36 in 91.0 IP with 70 strikeouts and 31 walks. He last pitched on August 7th, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 4.0 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Kim made his MLB debut last season, posting a stellar 1.62 ERA in eight appearances (seven starts) with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 39.0 IP. The South Korea native had pitched in the KBO League from 2007-19 for the SK Wyverns, going 17-6 with a 2.51 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP over 190.1 innings during his final season in South Korea (2019).

Nashville Starter: Dylan File makes his fifth start with Nashville and his ninth overall start in Minor League Baseball this season. In his first four starts with the Sounds, the righthander has recorded an ERA of 5.03 in 19.2 IP with 17 strikeouts and three walks. The 25-year-old, who was picked in the 21st Round of the 2017 Draft by Milwaukee out of Dixie State (Utah), had an impressive 2019 MiLB season. In 26 combined starts between Carolina (High-A, 12 starts) and Biloxi (Double-A, 14 starts), File had an ERA of 3.24 in 147.0 IP with 136 strikeouts and only 22 walks. Tonight is his first appearance against the Redbirds this season.

Rayder's Red-Hot: Rayder Ascanio had a very productive road trip, going a combined 12-33 (.364) at the plate with three doubles, two home runs and five runs driven in. For the season, Ascanio has now smacked eight home runs.

Zack Attack: Zack Thompson has put together a strong stretch over his last four starts. During that stretch he is 2-0 with a 1.64 ERA. In 22 innings Thompson has allowed just 16 hits and struck out 17 batters. He is expected to follow the short rehab start of Kwang Hyun Kim tonight.

Off to a Strong Start: The Redbirds have scored first in each of the past two games, both wins over Nashville. Memphis is 28-19 this season when they score first in a game. The 'Birds had scored first just twice in the prior 11 games, during which time their record was 3-8.

Home Sweet Home: After spending the past two weeks on the road, the Memphis Redbirds return home to AutoZone Park for a 12-game homestand from August 17-29. The Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from the 17th through the 22nd, followed by a visit from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) from the 24th - 29th. Memphis is 24-20 at AutoZone Park so far this season.

