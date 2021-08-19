Tides to Induct Manager Ron Johnson into Tidewater Shrine

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides today announced that Manager Ron Johnson will be inducted into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine at Harbor Park in-between games of Norfolk's scheduled doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday, September 1. Johnson managed the Tides during the final seven seasons of his career from 2012-18 and amassed 491 wins in that time, making him both the winningest and longest-tenured manager in franchise history. The Tidewater Baseball Shrine recognizes players and executives who have significantly contributed to the game of baseball in the Tidewater area.

A special time in Johnson's long managerial career came in 2017, when he had the opportunity to manage his son, Chris, marking the first time the Tides have ever had a son be managed by his father. That same season, Johnson was chosen by fans as the manager on Norfolk's 25-year All-Harbor Park Team. Chris, who is now the hitting coach for Charlotte, will receive the honor for his father, who sadly passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 64 years old. Ron and his wife Daphne have five children - Savannah, Christopher, Christian, Cheyanne and Bridget.

"We're humbled to be able to pay tribute to such a great man as we induct Ron Johnson into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "RJ was a fantastic manager who always got so much out of his players, but he was an even better person behind the scenes. His personality and love of the game made him one of baseball's outstanding people. We look forward to celebrating his life and career accomplishments as we induct him into his rightful place among other baseball legends in Hampton Roads."

RON JOHNSON was a native of Long Beach, California. Johnson was a manager in Minor League Baseball for 24 seasons, compiling a career record of 1,752-1,770 over that span. Known around Harbor Park as 'RJ', Johnson managed the Tides from 2012-18 and amassed 491 wins in that time, making him both the winningest and longest-tenured manager in franchise history. After leading Norfolk to winning campaigns in each of his first two seasons with the Tides in 2012 and 2013, Johnson led his team to a third winning season and a division title in 2015, and was named the International League's Manager of the Year - just the fifth manager to win the award in team history. He also received the Cal Ripken Sr. Player Development Award from the Orioles that season, an award presented to a minor league staff member who exemplifies the qualities of Ripken, the architect of "The Oriole Way."

Prior to joining the O's system, Johnson served as the first base coach for the Boston Red Sox in 2010 and 2011. He managed in the Red Sox system from 2000-2009, a stint that included a playoff berth for Triple-A Pawtucket in 2008 after an 85-58 campaign. Johnson was a coach in the Kansas City Royals system from 1986-91 before taking his first managerial job in 1992. He posted six winning seasons in eight years managing in the Royals organization, and he guided three clubs to the postseason: Baseball City (1992), Wichita (1995) and Omaha (1999). He was named the 1995 Texas League Manager of the Year after guiding Double-A Wichita to the playoffs.

While in high school, Johnson turned down football scholarships to UCLA and Fresno State, choosing instead to play baseball at Fresno State. He was a First Team All-American in 1978 before being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 24th round of the 1978 draft. Johnson played in 22 Major League games over parts of three seasons with the Royals (1982-83) and Expos (1984), batting .261. When he was playing for Montreal, his locker was next to Pete Rose's.

Buck Showalter, the Orioles manager from 2010-18, frequently called Johnson "the best Triple-A manager in baseball," and he was admired by the countless players he coached throughout his career. Johnson helped mold dozens of major league All-Stars over the years, and his players have described him as a motivator whose personality and love of the game brought out the best in everyone.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.