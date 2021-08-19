Bulls Use a Pair of Big Innings to Pull Away from Shrimp

August 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Despite out-hitting the Bulls, 10-9, the Jumbo Shrimp were unbale to string those hits together, in a 10-4 loss to Durham at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Thursday.

Brian Miller, Lorenzo Quintana, Bryson Brigman and Eddy Alvarez all finished with multi-hit games for Jacksonville (52-41) but it was not enough to overcome a Bulls (58-34) offense that put at least one runner on base in every inning in the contest.

Jacksonville struck first against Brent Honeywell Jr. (win, 2-2) in the second inning. With two outs, Alvarez doubled to left-center and Brigman drove him home with a single to center.

Durham answered with a two-out rally of their own in the third. Taylor Walls doubled to right and Josh Lowe and Mike Brosseau followed with back-to-back home runs, to put the Bulls in front, 3-1 against Edward Cabrera (loss, 1-3). Lowe has now hit a homer in all three games of the series.

Cabrera struck out six in four innings, giving up three runs on four hits while walking two. He now has 41 strikeouts in his last 20.2 innings.

Durham added on in the fifth inning, batting around and scoring four times. Mike Ford and Rene Pinto came through with back-to-back two out hits with runners in scoring position in the frame.

Ford added a two-run triple in the sixth inning, to push the Durham advantage to 9-2.

The inning prior, Quintana hit a home run to right field for the Jumbo Shrimp, and then Monte Harrison added a two-run shot in the seventh to pull Jacksonville to within 9-4.

Garrett Whitley then lifted a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the seventh to push Durham's tally to double-figures.

Jacksonville looks to even the series Friday when they send left-hander Shawn Morimando (3-3, 4.43) to the mound to face off with Rays righty Tobias Myers (1-1, 6.41). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.