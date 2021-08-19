2022 Schedule Announced

Moosic, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are pleased to announce their schedule for the 2022 season. The RailRiders will open their season on April 5 on the road and conclude a 144-game schedule on September 21, split evenly with 72 games at home and 72 on the road.

The 2022 schedule is comprised of 23 six-game series and two three-game sets. After only playing within Triple-A East's Northeast Division in 2021, the club will now take on division rivals 102 times and play 42 games against inter-divisional opponents. The RailRiders are in the Northeast Division along with the Buffalo Bisons (Toronto), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia), Rochester Red Wings (Washington), Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) and Worcester Red Sox (Boston).

"The release of the 2022 schedule is really exciting for many reasons," stated John Adams, Team President of the RailRiders. "While having baseball back in 2021 has been a tremendous boost to our community in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the new 2022 schedule includes a full slate of games and is the first step in getting back to planning a fun and eventful lineup of promotions to coincide with top-tier baseball from the New York Yankees farm system next season."

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre begins the 2022 season in Syracuse on April 5 and plays its home opener one week later on April 12 against the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore). The RailRiders will travel to Buffalo and host Lehigh Valley during the month as well.

The team travels to Rochester and Worcester during May, while it hosts Syracuse, a first-ever meeting with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) and starts a series against Lehigh Valley at PNC Field.

Home games in June include contests against the IronPigs, Red Wings and Bisons, while road swings hit Syracuse and Toledo (Detroit). After concluding a series at home against Buffalo on July 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre travels to Worcester for a game on July 4. The team returns home on July 12 to host the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati). After the Triple-A All-Star break from July 18-21, the RailRiders head down the turnpike for a three-game set versus the IronPigs. They conclude July in Rochester against the Red Wings.

August opens with 12 home dates over 13 days, from August 2 through 14, with the Bisons and Red Sox welcomed to town. A 12-game, 13-day road trip to the St. Paul Saints (Minnesota) and the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City) follows; the first time in history that the RailRiders will play either of those two clubs. The month ends with the first two games of a six-game set against Syracuse at PNC Field.

In September, the RailRiders host the Mets, travel to play the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay) and return to Moosic to play Worcester. The year's final series is another three-game set against Lehigh Valley on the road from September 19-21.

Game times and promotions will be announced later and the 2022 schedule remains subject to change.

Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships for the 2022 season are on sale now. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-BALL.

