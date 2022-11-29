Tip-A-Griffin Returns on December 5
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is back for its 14th edition on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m., when team players, coaches and hockey staff will help serve tables at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan.
Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction. Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.
A raffle among the four locations (downtown, Kentwood, Jenison, Allendale) will feature an array of prizes from the Grand Rapids Gold, GR Civic Theatre, Blanford Nature Center, John Ball Zoo, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Gun Lake Casino, the Detroit Red Wings and others.
Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation . In its previous 13 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $105,000 for various local charities.
Food specials offered by Peppino's on Monday will include a 10-inch, two-topping pizza for $4.99.
The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (lineups subject to change):
Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)
Trenton Bliss
Jared McIsaac
Wyatt Newpower
Chase Pearson
Anthony Polazzo - Assistant Athletic Trainer
Givani Smith
Tyler Spezia
Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager
Kirill Tyutyayev
Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)
Alex Chiasson
Cross Hanas
Taro Hirose
Charlie Kaser - Assistant Equipment Manager
Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Todd Krygier - Assistant Coach
Cedric Lacroix
Brian Lashoff
Donovan Sebrango
Ben Simon - Head Coach
Dominik Shine
Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)
Pontus Andreasson
Kyle Criscuolo
Simon Edvinsson
Eldon Graham - Physical Therapist
Erich Junge - Video Coach
Brian Mahoney-Wilson - Goaltending Coach
Jussi Olkinuora
Eemil Viro
Drew Worrad
Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)
Seth Barton
Victor Brattstrom
Austin Czarnik
Albert Johansson
Steven Kampfer
Mike Knuble - Assistant Coach
Joel L'Esperance
Matt Macdonald - Assistant Coach
Jack Rummells - Sports Science Data Analyst
