Tip-A-Griffin Returns on December 5

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' popular Tip-A-Griffin fundraiser is back for its 14th edition on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6-8 p.m., when team players, coaches and hockey staff will help serve tables at four Peppino's locations in West Michigan.

Griffins personnel will wear personalized aprons that will be autographed and made available through a silent auction. Mascots Griff and Finn will make appearances at select locations.

A raffle among the four locations (downtown, Kentwood, Jenison, Allendale) will feature an array of prizes from the Grand Rapids Gold, GR Civic Theatre, Blanford Nature Center, John Ball Zoo, Circle Theatre, GR Public Museum, Gun Lake Casino, the Detroit Red Wings and others.

Donations and raffle proceeds will benefit the Griffins Youth Foundation . In its previous 13 versions, Tip-A-Griffin raised more than $105,000 for various local charities.

Food specials offered by Peppino's on Monday will include a 10-inch, two-topping pizza for $4.99.

The Griffins will be dispersed to each location as follows (lineups subject to change):

Allendale (5065 Lake Michigan Dr.)

Trenton Bliss

Jared McIsaac

Wyatt Newpower

Chase Pearson

Anthony Polazzo - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Givani Smith

Tyler Spezia

Brad Thompson - Equipment Manager

Kirill Tyutyayev

Downtown Grand Rapids (130 Ionia Ave. SW)

Alex Chiasson

Cross Hanas

Taro Hirose

Charlie Kaser - Assistant Equipment Manager

Marcus Kinney - Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Todd Krygier - Assistant Coach

Cedric Lacroix

Brian Lashoff

Donovan Sebrango

Ben Simon - Head Coach

Dominik Shine

Jenison (135 Chicago Dr. #4)

Pontus Andreasson

Kyle Criscuolo

Simon Edvinsson

Eldon Graham - Physical Therapist

Erich Junge - Video Coach

Brian Mahoney-Wilson - Goaltending Coach

Jussi Olkinuora

Eemil Viro

Drew Worrad

Kentwood (1515 Eastport Dr.)

Seth Barton

Victor Brattstrom

Austin Czarnik

Albert Johansson

Steven Kampfer

Mike Knuble - Assistant Coach

Joel L'Esperance

Matt Macdonald - Assistant Coach

Jack Rummells - Sports Science Data Analyst

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.