Andersson Loaned to Ontario; Fagemo, Spence Recalled by LA

ONTARIO, CA - The LA Kings announced the following roster transactions Tuesday morning:

Forward Lias Andersson has been loaned to the Ontario Reign (AHL).

Forward Samuel Fagemo and defenseman Jordan Spence have been recalled from Ontario.

Andersson, 24, made his Kings season debut this past Sunday against the Ottawa Senators, going scoreless with one shot on goal in 8:37 of ice time. Through 12 AHL games this season, the 6-1, 185-pound forward has registered nine points (5-4=9) to rank third among all Reign skaters in goals (5) and fourth in both assists (4) and points (9). Last season, he appeared in 20 games for the Kings, tallying two points (1-1=2) and added six points (6-0=6) in four outings with the Reign. In 110 career NHL games, the Smogen, Sweden native has posted 17 points (7-10=17) and 57 PIM (penalty minutes) with the Kings and New York Rangers and added 71 points (32-39=71) in 105 AHL games with the Reign and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Fagemo, 22, has skated in 15 games with the Reign this season, earning eight points (6-2=8) to lead the club in goals (6) and power-play goals (4) while also ranking fifth in points. Last season, the 6-0, 200-pound forward made his NHL debut on Jan. 13 against Pittsburgh and appeared in four contests with the Kings. Selected by the Kings 50th overall in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the Goteborg, Sweden native has registered 70 points (43-27=70) with a plus-9 rating and 44 PIM in 110 career AHL games with Ontario.

Spence, 21, has appeared in all 17 games for the Reign this season, recording 16 points (1-15=16) to lead club defensemen in assists (15) and points (16) while ranking second among all team skaters in both categories. Among AHL defensemen leaders, the 5-10, 180-pound blueliner ranks second in assists and shots (58) and fourth in points. Spence made his NHL debut with the Kings last season, appearing in 24 games and earning eight points (2-6=8), while leading Kings rookie defensemen in time-on-ice per game (19:45). In his first professional season with the Reign in 2021-22, he posted 42 points (4-38=42) with a plus-18 rating and 28 PIM to lead AHL rookie defensemen in assists (38) and points (42) and earn AHL First All-Star Team and AHL All-Rookie Team honors.

The Reign continue their homestand on Friday night with a matchup against the Colorado Eagles at Toyota Arena at 7 p.m.

