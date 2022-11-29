Henderson Silver Knights Announce Nevada Donor Network as a Member of Silver Society

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that Nevada Donor Network is the latest member of the Silver Society. The Silver Society is an exclusive group of founding partners for the Silver Knights, The Dollar Loan Center and Lifeguard Arena.

"Being a part of the Silver Society is a tremendous opportunity for us to be alongside some of the best leaders and businesses in all of Las Vegas. The innovation and credibility this adds to our mission is a testament to the trust we have with HSK and the entire team," said Nevada Donor Network Foundation President Steven Peralta.

"Nevada Donor Network has been an incredible partner for the Henderson Silver Knights, and we're thrilled to have them take on a larger role with our organization," said Foley Entertainment Group CEO Kerry Bubolz. "NDN does a fantastic job placing community first, just like we strive to do, and we're proud to have their logo next to ours."

As a member of the Silver Society, Nevada Donor Network will receive permanent signage at The Dollar Loan Center including a concourse frame, inner bowl signage, and exterior messaging. There will also be a Nevada Donor Network Hero of the Game honored at every Silver Knights home game.

