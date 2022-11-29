Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday recalled forward Trenton Bliss from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Bliss is in the midst of his rookie campaign and has suited up for five games with the Griffins, totaling six penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. The Appleton, Wis., native appeared in three games for Grand Rapids a season ago following the completion of his collegiate career at Michigan Tech University. Bliss has skated in seven contests for the Walleye this campaign, collecting four points (2-2-4), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-two rating. Bliss bagged his first pro goal on Oct. 23 at the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). In four seasons at MTU, Bliss registered 107 points (42-65-107) and 98 penalty minutes in 138 contests.

