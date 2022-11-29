San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Nielsen to Professional Tryout
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout (PTO).
Nielsen, 26 (11/13/96), posted 2-16=18 points and 27 penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season. At the time of his recall, the blueliner led all ECHL defensemen in assists and co-led in scoring. Additionally, his 1.20 points-per-game placed him third among ECHL defensemen.
A third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (65th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Nielsen collected 21-64... points with 371 PIM and a +9 rating in 248 career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears and Tucson Roadrunners from 2016-22. In 16 games with Tucson during the 2021-22 season, the defenseman recorded 1-5=6 points with 14 PIM. Nielsen helped Toronto to a Calder Cup championship in 2017-18, posting 6-20& points with 143 PIM and a +3 rating in 65 regular-season games. He added one assist in eight postseason contests as the Marlies defeated the Texas Stars, 4-3, clinching the organization's first Calder Cup.
A Red Deer, Alberta native, Nielsen earned 10-35=45 points with 141 PIM and a +9 rating in 51 career ECHL games in two seasons with Utah. Nielsen earned Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors after collecting 1-7=8 points from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2022. Additionally, the defenseman collected 25-69" points with 223 PIM and a +21 rating in 131 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2013-16.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022
- San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Nielsen to Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Sign Veteran Defenseman Brandon Davidson to AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Raise $10,500 for Rock 102 Mayflower Marathon - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night December 16 - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Assign Simon Kubicek to Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Jack LaFontaine to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Cates Returns, Gerard and Maier to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey - Iowa Wild
- Firebirds Light up the La Quinta Resort - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Nevada Donor Network as a Member of Silver Society - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tip-A-Griffin Returns on December 5 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Barracuda Sign Defenseman Darren Brady to PTO - San Jose Barracuda
- Andersson Loaned to Ontario; Fagemo, Spence Recalled by LA - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Welcome Texas for Pair of Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Loans Forward Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Phillips Named AHL Player of the Week - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- W-B/Scranton Picking up Steam with Points in Five of Its Last Six Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back with the Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- USPHL Permier, Elite Nationals to be Held in Utica in March 2023 - Utica Comets
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.