San Diego Gulls Sign Andrew Nielsen to Professional Tryout

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout (PTO).

Nielsen, 26 (11/13/96), posted 2-16=18 points and 27 penalty minutes (PIM) in 15 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies this season. At the time of his recall, the blueliner led all ECHL defensemen in assists and co-led in scoring. Additionally, his 1.20 points-per-game placed him third among ECHL defensemen.

A third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (65th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft, Nielsen collected 21-64... points with 371 PIM and a +9 rating in 248 career AHL games with the Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, Hershey Bears and Tucson Roadrunners from 2016-22. In 16 games with Tucson during the 2021-22 season, the defenseman recorded 1-5=6 points with 14 PIM. Nielsen helped Toronto to a Calder Cup championship in 2017-18, posting 6-20& points with 143 PIM and a +3 rating in 65 regular-season games. He added one assist in eight postseason contests as the Marlies defeated the Texas Stars, 4-3, clinching the organization's first Calder Cup.

A Red Deer, Alberta native, Nielsen earned 10-35=45 points with 141 PIM and a +9 rating in 51 career ECHL games in two seasons with Utah. Nielsen earned Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week honors after collecting 1-7=8 points from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6, 2022. Additionally, the defenseman collected 25-69" points with 223 PIM and a +21 rating in 131 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2013-16.

