Firebirds Light up the La Quinta Resort

Sunday night the Coachella Valley Firebirds were honored to host the annual tree lighting at the 96 year old resort. The Resort is the location where Academy Award winning writer/director Frank Capra penned his Christmas Classsic "It's a Wonderful Life". The holiday film has been a part of the desert celebration at the famed hotel ever since.

The Firebirds Broadcast Team of Gino LaMont and Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr hosted the evening festivities with appearances by special guests La Quinta Mayor Linda Evans and the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus.

The Firebirds have been told by reliable sources that Mr. Claus already has season tickets for the Firebirds and may make an appearance at the home opener!

