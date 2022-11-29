Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night December 16

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night benefiting Upstate Cancer Center on Friday, Dec. 16 when the team plays the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7 p.m.

As part of Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night, fans will have the opportunity to display the names of family and friends who have fought cancer on two dasherboard signs. Fans may submit names through a form on the Crunch website now through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Additionally, the Crunch will wear lavender and white specialty jerseys with ribbon designs during the game that will be auctioned off to raise money for the Upstate Cancer Center. Additional information about the jersey auction and Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night will be announced at a later date.

During the game, fans can use the GiveSmart platform to bid on exclusive items with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Upstate Cancer Center. Fans can view items and place bids by texting Crunch to 76278. Mystery pucks will also be for sale both on the concourse and the GiveSmart platform with all proceeds benefiting Upstate Cancer Center.

Throughout home games leading up to Dec. 16, fans can fill out lavender "I Fight For" signs that will be displayed on Hockey Fights Cancer™ Night. The signs will be at the community table located on the second floor of the concourse.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 110,000-square-foot facility dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home, with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse. It also has offices in Oneida, Oswego and, most recently, Upstate Cancer Center Hematology/Oncology at Community (on Onondaga Hill).

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.