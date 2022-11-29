Cates Returns, Gerard and Maier to Reading

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jackson Cates

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Jackson Cates(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that forward Jackson Cates has been returned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms according to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Charlie Gerard and goaltender Nolan Maier to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Cates, 25, is a lefty shooting center from Stillwater, MN who has scored four goals with three assists for seven points with the Phantoms in 11 games. He played in two more games with the Flyers last week and has now played in five NHL games this season.

Jackson is the older brother of Noah Cates of the Flyers and played 37 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 2-8-10 before his season was cut short with an injury on March 5, 2022 against Charlotte. He also has played in 18 career games with the Flyers including 11 games last season during which he also scored his first career NHL goal at Montreal in December.

Gerard, 26, has now played in four games with the Phantoms this season after appearing both contests last weekend. He has scored 2-5-7 in eight games with the Reading Royals where he is also an alternate captain.

Last year with the Phantoms, the Rocky River, OH native played in 55 games scoring 6-6-12 and he began the season with Reading where he played in eight games scoring 2-2-4. The Minnesota State (Mankato) product began his pro career in 2020-21 with the ECHL Utah Grizzlies and AHL Colorado Eagles.

Maier, 21, is a rookie goaltender from Yorkton, SASK who is coming off a win in his AHL debut on Saturday night against Rochester when he made 14 saves on 15 shots in a 5-1 victory. Maier has gone 4-2-1 with Reading in eight games played with a 2.36 GAA and .905 save percentage. Maier now has a combined five-game win streak between the ECHL and AHL.

The Phantoms return to action on Wednesday hosting the Hershey Bears on Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen.

