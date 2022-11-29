Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Jose Barracuda

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (6-6-2-2; 14 pts.) at San Jose Barracuda (10-7-0-1; 21 pts.)

The Iowa Wild make their first ever visit to Tech CU Arena when they take on the San Jose Barracuda on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. CST. The contest is the first of a back-to-back between the two teams in San Jose.

OPENING NOTES

Tuesday's matchup marks the first time Iowa and San Jose have met since the season's opening weekend. The Wild outshot the Barracuda in each of the three regulation periods and overtime in a 4-3 shootout defeat on Oct. 14 before outshooting San Jose in two of three periods on Oct. 15. Iowa earned 10 power plays to San Jose's eight in the weekend set. The Wild did not allow a third period goal in either game.

ROSSI'S RETURN

- Marco Rossi entered Iowa's lineup Monday following assignment from the Minnesota Wild

- Rossi sent a rookie point record for Iowa (18-35=53) in 2021-22

- While Rossi and the Wild did not play the Barracuda in 2021-22, the Austrian competed against San Jose defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Brandon Coe while in the OHL

SAMMY STATS

- Sammy Walker currently sits one point off the AHL rookie scoring lead (7-8=15)

- Walker is tied with an Iowan, Luke Toporowski, as the highest American rookie scorer

- The Iowa forward is one of five rookies with a shorthanded goal this season

- Walker's three power play goals are also one short of the AHL rookie lead

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.