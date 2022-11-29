Monsters Sign Veteran Defenseman Brandon Davidson to AHL Contract

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that Cleveland signed veteran defenseman Brandon Davidson to an AHL contract. In nine appearances for the AHL's Rochester Americans this season, Davidson tallied 0-1-1 with seven penalty minutes and a +1 rating.

A 6'2", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Lethbridge, AB, Davidson, 31, was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. In 180 career NHL appearances spanning parts of seven seasons from 2014-21 for Edmonton, the Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, San Jose Sharks, and Buffalo Sabres, Davidson notched 9-14-23 with 82 penalty minutes.

Davidson contributed 16-40-56 with 184 penalty minutes and a +12 rating in 224 career AHL appearances for the Oklahoma City Barons, Rockford IceHogs, Stockton Heat, and Rochester spanning parts of nine seasons from 2010-11, 2012-15, and 2018-22, and claimed the AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for sportsmanship, determination, and dedication to hockey following the 2012-13 campaign. That same season, Davidson also posted 7-5-12 with four penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 11 appearances for the ECHL's Stockton Thunder.

Prior to his professional career, Davidson registered 22-112-134 with 191 penalty minutes and a +36 rating in 200 career WHL appearances for the Regina Pats spanning three seasons from 2009-12, was named to the 2011-12 WHL (East) Second All-Star Team, and wore the captain's "C" for Regina in his final season with the club.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.