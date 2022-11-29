Syracuse Crunch Weekly
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
The Crunch had a mixed bag of results in Week 7, when they squared off against the two Eastern Conference division leaders.
Syracuse's stern test began Wednesday with a home match versus the North Division leading Toronto Marlies. The Crunch scored twice in the third period to win, 5-3, for their fifth straight victory.
The AHL-leading Providence Bruins arrived for a two-game set starting Friday. The Bruins rallied from a one-goal deficit in the third to top the Crunch, 5-3, Friday night. In the rematch on Saturday, the Crunch forced overtime after trailing 4-1, but the Bruins again prevailed, 6-5, in overtime.
By going 1-1-1-0 last week, the Crunch hit the quarter mark of the season with a 7-7-2-2 record. They are in fourth place in the North Division with 18 points.
TOP PERFORMERS
Simon Ryfors paced Crunch players with five points in three games in Week 7. The Swede picked up a point in all three games, giving him his first three-game scoring streak this season. After picking up an assist in the first two games of the week, Ryfors capped his strong Week 7 showing with his third career three-point game (1g, 2a). His goal spark the team's comeback from 4-1 down, and he earned helpers on the final two Crunch goals to send the game into overtime.
Ryfors leads the Crunch with 10 goals this season. He is the first Crunch player since Andy Andreoff in 2018-19 to score 10 goals in the Crunch's first 18 games; Andreoff also scored his 10th goal in the 18th Crunch game. With eight points (3g, 5a) in the last six games, Ryfors ranks third on the team with 18 points in 18 games.
***
Darren Raddysh took over the lead in scoring on the Crunch from Alex Barré-Boulet by extending his scoring streak to six games. He has posted 12 points (3g, 9a) during the streak, which is now one game shy of his career long (seven-game streak March 25-April 15, 2021).
Raddysh, who has registered a point in 15 of his 17 games played this season, leads the Crunch and ranks second in the AHL in scoring with 25 points (8g, 17a).
***
Rookie forward Ilya Usau keyed the Crunch's third-period rally in Saturday's overtime loss to the Providence Bruins. He picked up his first career multi-point game by scoring a goal early in the third period and then assisting on the game-tying goal in the final minute of regulation.
Usau finished with three points (1g, 2a) in three games last week. The Belarusian has five points (2g, 3a) in the last five games.
BARRÉ-BOULET SHUTTLES TO/FROM TAMPA
Forward Alex Barré-Boulet earned his first recall of the season last week. The fifth-year-pro saw action in one game for the Tampa Bay Lightning before being returned to the Crunch earlier this week.
Barré-Boulet-who led the league in scoring at the time of his recall-is now third overall with 24 points.
UPCOMING: BELLEVILLE|TORONTO
The Crunch begin a stretch of five straight games against North Division opponents in Week 8.
Syracuse travels to Belleville for the second time in less than two weeks to face the Senators Friday night. It will be the third of six regular season matches between the Crunch and Sens. The Crunch won, 4-2, Nov. 11 in Syracuse and again, 5-4, Nov. 19 at CAA Arena. The Senators (8-9-1-0) snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Laval on Saturday.
The Crunch take on Toronto at Coca Cola Coliseum Saturday afternoon to wrap up Week 8. The teams have met three times already this season; after Toronto won the first two meetings, the Crunch answered with a 5-3 win last week in Syracuse. The Marlies (11-6-1-0) enter the week with a one point lead for the top spot in the North Division. They are in Utica Friday night before returning home to face the Crunch.
WEEK 7 RESULTS
Wednesday, November 23 | Game 16 vs. Toronto | W, 5-3
Toronto 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 17-12-5-34 PP: 0/2
Syracuse 1 2 2 - 5 Shots: 9-14-8-31 PP: 0/1
1st Period-Raddysh 7 (Barré-Boulet, Dumont), 8:40. 2nd Period-Smith 5 (Thompson), 2:17. Walcott 6 (Usau, Goncalves), 3:03. 3rd Period-Goncalves 2 (Ryfors, Carlile), 6:23. Jones 1 (Goncalves, Thompson), 7:05. . . . Alnefelt ND (16 shots-15 saves) Lagace 4-4-2 (18 shots-16 saves) A-3,866
Friday, November 25 | Game 17 vs. Providence | L, 5-3
Providence 2 0 3 - 5 Shots: 21-6-14-41 PP: 1/5
Syracuse 2 1 0 - 3 Shots: 18-15-8-41 PP: 1/2
1st Period-Walcott 7 (Finley), 6:16. Smith 6 (Ryfors, Dumont), 12:33 (PP). 2nd Period-Raddysh 8 (Unassisted), 12:33. . . . Lagace 4-5-2 (40 shots-36 saves) A-5,480
Saturday, November 26 | Game 18 vs. Providence | OTL, 6-5
Providence 2 2 1 1 - 6 Shots: 6-13-10-2-31 PP: 0/6
Syracuse 1 1 3 0 - 5 Shots: 11-10-12-0-33 PP: 2/8
1st Period-Robert 8 (Finley, Thompson), 16:42 (PP). 2nd Period-Ryfors 10 (Carrick, Raddysh), 17:54. 3rd Period-Usau 2 (Smith, Raddysh), 6:33 (PP). Fortier 4 (Day, Ryfors), 9:14. Robert 9 (Ryfors, Usau), 19:16. . . . Lagace 4-5-3 (31 shots-25 saves) A-5,558
Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)
Power Play 20.6% (13-for-63) 19th (T-21st)
Penalty Kill 76.0% (57-for-75) 22nd (28th)
Goals For 3.89 GFA (70) 4th (3rd)
Goals Against 3.89 GAA (70) 27th (27th)
Shots For 33.06 SF/G (595) 6th (8th)
Shots Against 31.83 SA/G (573) 23rd (19th)
Penalty Minutes 15.33 PIM/G (276) 10th (12th)
Category Leader
Points 25 Raddysh
Goals 10 Ryfors
Assists 20 Barré-Boulet
PIM 36 Labrie
Plus/Minus +9 Carrick
Wins 4 Lagace
GAA 2.76 Alnefelt
Save % .911 Alnefelt
North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O
1. Toronto 18 11 6 1 0 23 0.639 62 58 216 4-3-0-0 7-3-1-0 5-4-1-0 0-1-0-0 0-0
2. Rochester 18 10 6 1 1 22 0.611 60 61 152 7-1-1-0 3-5-0-1 5-3-1-1 0-1-0-0 0-1
3. Cleveland 17 9 6 0 2 20 0.588 68 67 200 4-2-0-0 5-4-0-2 6-2-0-2 1-0-0-0 2-2
4. Syracuse 18 7 7 2 2 18 0.500 70 70 276 4-3-2-0 3-4-0-2 6-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 1-2
5. Belleville 18 8 9 1 0 17 0.472 65 71 329 6-5-0-0 2-4-1-0 5-5-0-0 1-0-0-0 2-0
6. Utica 15 6 6 2 1 15 0.500 41 46 194 4-2-1-1 2-4-1-0 4-3-2-1 2-0-1-0 0-1
7. Laval 20 6 11 3 0 15 0.375 64 79 223 4-5-3-0 2-6-0-0 4-5-1-0 0-1-0-0 1-0
