W-B/Scranton Picking up Steam with Points in Five of Its Last Six Games

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 23 - PENGUINS 5 at Charlotte 2

The Penguins asserted themselves physically and delivered a 5-2 drubbing of the Checkers with five different goal-scorers. Filip Hållander led Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's offense with three assists, and Mark Friedman scored his first goal as a Penguin.

Friday, Nov. 25 - PENGUINS 3 vs. Lehigh Valley 2 (SO)

Down by two goals with less than half the third period to go, the Penguins received goals from Valtteri Puustinen and Drake Caggiula (SHG) to force overtime and win in a shootout. Alex Nylander scored the lone shootout goal, and the comeback gave goaltender Dustin Tokarski his 200th AHL win.

Saturday, Nov. 26 - PENGUINS 3 at Springfield 2 (SO)

In their last game of a grueling six-in-nine stretch, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled off another third-period comeback and defeated the T-Birds in another shootout. Puustinen scored again to get the game to extra time. Nylander and Sam Poulin tallied the shootout strikes for the winning side.

The Week Ahead

Tuesday, Nov. 29 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Tonight, the Penguins take on their bitter rival for the fifth time this season. Both teams have won twice in the previous four meetings, with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton forward Filip Hållander leading the way with four goals and five points.

Saturday, Dec. 3 - PENGUINS vs. Bridgeport

The Pens' and Islanders' tilt will feature pre-game ceremonies for the Penguins Hall of Fame inductions of Steve Barrouk, Tom Grace and Tom Kostopoulos. More information on this year's inductees can be found here.

Sunday, Dec. 4 - PENGUINS at Hershey

Another trip to Giant Center. Why not? Game time is 3:00 p.m.

Ice Chips

- Dustin Tokarski is the 16th goaltender in AHL history to achieve 200 career wins.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is 7-0-0-0 in games when it does not score a power-play goal.

- Valtteri Puustinen is on his second three-game goal-scoring streak of the season. The Penguins are 6-0-0-0 this season when Puustinen finds the back of the net.

- Filip Hållander has 10 points (4G-6A) in his last seven games.

- Eleven of the Penguins' 17 decisions have been decided by a one-goal margin.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 19 12 2 3 2 29 .763

2. Hershey 18 12 4 2 0 26 .722

3. Bridgeport 18 11 3 4 0 26 .722

4. Charlotte 19 11 5 2 1 25 .658

6. PENGUINS 18 10 5 1 1 22 .647

7. Lehigh Valley 16 8 6 1 1 18 .563

8. Springfield 19 7 8 0 4 18 .474

9. Hartford 17 5 7 1 4 15 .441

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Filip Hållander 16 6 10 16

Valtteri Puustinen 18 6 8 14

Alex Nylander 18 6 7 13

Drew O'Connor 16 5 6 11

Ty Smith 15 4 6 10

Xavier Ouellet 15 0 10 10

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 11 7-2-2 1.70 .940 1

Filip Lindberg* 7 3-3-0 2.67 .904 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Tue, Nov. 29 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Dec. 3 Bridgeport Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Dec. 4 Hershey Giant Center 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Tue, Nov. 22 (D) Clay Hanus Released from SPC

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.