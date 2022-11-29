Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Monsters
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to the Monsters. In 14 appearances for Cleveland this season, Sweezey, one of the Monsters' assistant captains, posted 0-5-5 with 22 penalty minutes.
A 6'2", 205 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 26, signed a two-year, two-way contract with Columbus on March 7, 2022. In 106 career AHL appearances for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-22, Sweezey contributed 4-16-20 with 162 penalty minutes and a +4 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Sweezey registered 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20. In 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16, Sweezey logged 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022
- Andersson Loaned to Ontario; Fagemo, Spence Recalled by LA - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Welcome Texas for Pair of Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Dallas Loans Forward Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at San Jose Barracuda - Iowa Wild
- Phillips Named AHL Player of the Week - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Griffins Recall Trenton Bliss - Grand Rapids Griffins
- W-B/Scranton Picking up Steam with Points in Five of Its Last Six Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back with the Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- USPHL Permier, Elite Nationals to be Held in Utica in March 2023 - Utica Comets
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Blue Jackets Assign Defenseman Billy Sweezey to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Tim Berni, Assign Brendan Gaunce to Monsters
- Greaves Backs Monsters to 5-1 Win Over Marlies
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Brenden Miller to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Drop First Game of Home-and-Home Series 4-1 to Marlies