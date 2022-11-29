Barracuda Sign Defenseman Darren Brady to PTO
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), top AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today the team has signed defenseman Darren Brady to a professional tryout (PTO). Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Brady, 26, is in his third season of professional hockey after four years at RIT where he served as the team's co-captain his senior year in 2019-20. So far this season, he has skated in 10 games with the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads, notching two assists and 21 penalty minutes.
In his career, he has appeared in two contests in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks, recording zero points. In addition, he has skated in 93 games in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush and Steelheads, totaling 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists).
The six-foot, 200-pounder is a native of Lake Orion, MI.
